Best skin lightening cream: 8 Skin whitening creams to even your skin tone & remove dark spots

Our skin is exposed to pollution, dirt, dust, sun rays and cruel climatic conditions that can take a toll on it. You may experience dark spots, blemishes and pigmentation on your face. A whitening cream is not to be used to attain a fairer complexion, these creams are actually to be used to attain blemish-free skin, to remove dark spots, pigmentation and give you even looking skin. Here we have a list of creams, choose the best skin lightening cream for you and add it to your shopping cart right away!

Best skin lightening cream:

1. TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Face Day Cream

This arbutin day cream is more than a layer to slather on in the morning because it does so much more than that. It moisturises the skin and treats imperfections from the source, all while upping the radiance. Since arbutin inhibits tyrosinase, an enzyme that helps with melanin production, it can prevent dark spots or even help fade them, leading to a more even complexion. This day cream is boosted with SPF 15, which shields the skin from harsh sun rays so that you can take in the sunshine without having to worry about it damaging your skin.

Price: Rs.449

2. Sirona Vitamin C Face Cream

This is a daily use cream, which is packed with the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and tasmanian pepper fruit to provide skin radiance. It effectively inhibits excess melanin production to reduce dark spots and provide skin radiance. The potent combination of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid promotes skin collagen production and hydrates it to make it soft as well as supple.

Price: Rs.299

3. Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Brightening Day Crème

This day cream is enriched with a mild sunscreen. It will deeply moisturise and nourish your skin and provide sun protection. It gives radiant glowing skin along with a fairer and more illuminated look. The cream brightens the skin tone and makes the complexion even.

Price: Rs.239

4. The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Cream

The key actives in 2 percent Kojic Acid penetrate through the skin to reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots, blemishes and signs of ageing. It lightens the skin tone and minimises the recurrence of discoloration and evens out skin tone in as early as three weeks. It minimises the recurrence of discoloration and stubborn brown patches. With continued use, the cream will lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The cream is infused with L-Ascorbic Acid that has been clinically proven to regulate pigmentation levels, protect and accelerate the skin’s healing process.

Price: Rs.448

5. UrbanBotanics Advanced Skin Radiance Face Cream

This cream creates a defensive boundary on the skin. Power-packed ingredients help in calming and relieving the skin, lightening the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, age spots, discoloration, hyper pigmentation and loss of skin flexibility. The special blend of leading edge ingredients and antioxidants penetrates deeply. It blocks darkening pigments from forming. This causes lighter skin cells to form instead. Lighten your skin naturally and permanently with this cream.

Price: Rs.299

6. Good Vibes Wine Illuminating Face Cream

This face cream is infused with the goodness of wine which is deeply nourishing and moisturising. It imparts continuous hydration, moisturisation and nourishment, and keeps your skin soft and supple. It helps in diminishing dark spots and pigmentation, and lightens skin tone. Wine is known to prevent signs of ageing, help brighten dull complexion and is also a powerhouse of antioxidants.

Price: Rs.250

7. Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Skin Brightening Cream

Mysorean sandalwood blended with cold pressed almond oil and aloe vera makes this moisturiser for the face an effective cream for maintaining the buoyancy and structure of the skin cells. It naturally replenishes the skin moisture rejuvenating skin complexion. Powered with ancient ayurvedic herbs such as sandalwood, mulethi, manjistha and ashwagandha, this cream is efficacious in improving the appearance of uneven skin tone, dark spots and wrinkles. Yashad bhasma provides natural protection against exposure to sun. The presence of aloe vera and sesame oil makes it a perfect moisturiser, penetrating deep into the skin for intense moisturisation, making the skin plump and velvety soft with a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.885

8. Derma Essentia Skin Brightening Face Cream

Packed with advanced bioactive phytoextracts, this skin brightening formula penetrates deeply into skin layers and effectively reduces dark spots, dullness, melasma, hyperpigmentation, and age spots. It promotes cell renewal activity thus making the skin clear and more even. It is formulated with the most effective fast and safe skin brightener which protects from oxidative stress and effectively minimises liver spots. It also contains pterowhite which evens the skin tone and protects skin from UVB rays.

Price: Rs.550

If you are someone who is tired of dealing with dull skin, dark spots, pigmentation and blemishes, then these skin brightening creams will come to your rescue. Choose the best skin lightening cream for you that will suit your skin type perfectly and attain radiant, glowing and healthy looking skin in absolutely no time!

