Best sulphate free shampoo to solve your dry hair woes

When it comes to hair care, shampoo, conditioners and hair masks play a very important role. In order to attain 100 percent healthy hair, you should analyse your hair type, texture and growth minutely. With the increasing number of shampoos and conditioners, hair problems like hair fall, thinning of hair, flaky scalp have experienced a hike. To start with the very first hair care essential right after hair oil, you need the best sulphate free shampoo right at your fingertips.

What role does sulphate play in your hair washing regimen?

Sulphate is responsible for creating an expected amount of lather during hair wash. This lathering formulation brought to you by the majority of shampoos leave your hair dirt and grime free. Despite the excessive hair cleaning feature, sulphate takes away the natural oil and moisture of your hair and makes your hair unhealthy. This makes your hair extremely dry, frizzy and heartless.

What is a sulphate free shampoo?

A sulphate free shampoo is infused with ingredients that don't take off the moisture from your hair. Like other shampoos, they provide you with the same and effective results but in a healthy way. To keep the natural oils and moisture intact you need to rely on a sulphate free shampoo, paraben free shampoo, toxin free shampoo and a chemical free conditioner to wrap up your hair care regime.

Here is a list from which you can choose the best sulphate free shampoo:

1. Love Beauty & Planet Natural Apple Cider Vinegar & Jasmine Sulfate Free Shine Shampoo

This sulphate free shampoo restores the shine of your dull and damaged hair. In the process, it smoothes the dry ends for healthy and happy hair. This shampoo is made from plant based cleanser like white jasmine essential oil. Such naturally extracted oils leave a long-lasting and floral fragrance. This sulphate free hair care product also comes with natural apple cider vinegar and 100 percent organic coconut oil that is known to nourish hair deeply and add moisture. This sulphate and paraben free shampoo is the top player to troubleshoot dry hair woes.

2. TRESemme Pro Protect Sulphate Free Shampoo

TRESemme Pro Protect Sulphate Free Shampoo is infused with the goodness of moroccan argan oil for long lasting vibrancy of hair. This shampoo is also suitable for coloured hair and leaves a dash of shine post hair wash. It cleanses your hair and helps to maintain natural shine.

3. Luxura Sciences Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

This shampoo without sulphate is best for damage, dry and curly. It also treats frizzy hair. Luxura Sciences Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo is considered to be the best sulphate free shampoo that hydrates and restores moisture levels of your hair. This shampoo is also safe and healthy for coloured and keratin treated hair.

4. Wella Professionals Elements Sulfate Free Renewing Shampoo

This sulphate free shampoo is a great hair cleanser to clean your hair and protect it from further damage. It has in total 91 percent natural ingredients that will help you solve all sorts of dry hair woes. This shampoo will make hair styling sessions easier and simple.

5. Herbal Essences Real Aloe & Bamboo Shampoo

This sulphate, paraben and silicone free shampoo works like magic on the hair. It serves you with real plant extract. Herbal Essences Real Aloe & Bamboo Shampoo strengthens, moisturises and hydrates your hair by offering deep nourishment. With zero amount of gluten and colourants, this shampoo can undoubtedly be awarded as the best sulphate free shampoo.

6. Beauty Garage Keratin Sulfate Free Paraben Free Moisturizing Shampoo

This concentrated moisturizing sulphate free shampoo provides superior protection, moisture and a long lasting shine to your lifeless hair. It has a rich infusion of nourishing and cleansing elements that provides a luxurious lather. This lather leaves hair healthy, strong, vibrant and manageable.

7. L'Oreal Paris Evercreme Sulfate Free Shampoo

This deep nourish shampoo gently cleanses dry and brittle hair with deep moisture. In order to attain a silky and soft hair texture, L'Oreal Paris Evercreme Sulfate Free Shampoo is formulated with the goodness of apricot oil. This shampoo is purely crafted for those who are dealing with dry hair. This shampoo is extremely gentle on coloured hair and thus making it a worth buying hair care product.

8. Cantu Shea Butter For Natural Hair Sulfate Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

This cleansing cream shampoo gives the proof of its name. It deeply cleans and removes heavy build up on your hair. It helps in leaving hair fresh and free to grow. It gently cleanses your hair with a unique sulphate free formula to prevent breakage and promote healthy hair growth with utmost care.

Your hunt for the best sulphate free shampoo comes to an end today. These shampoos without sulphate will help your hair restore its natural shine and moisture. You can bring home your favourite shampoo and indulge in an extensive pre and post hair wash hair care regimeN. Now your dry hair will be manageable and open for any type of hair style.

