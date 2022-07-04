Tanning oils that are formulated with skin-healthy ingredients and boost moisture can bring around a nice, glowy look to your skin. Looking for the best tanning oils to give your skin its best bronzy life while you soak in some sun rays? Well, self-tanning oils available on Amazon can help you achieve the summer glow without any hassle! Loaded with skin-safe ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, vitamin E, and others, tanning oils offer easy-to-use and mess-free applications. And our list entails some of the best options for you.

Here are the 7 best tanning oils for glowing skin.

Scroll on to check out the best tanning oils from Amazon.

1. COCOSOLIS ALOHA Sun Tan & Body Oil

This natural lotion body moisturizer contains coconut oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E. It is formulated to keep your skin silky smooth and deeply hydrated. It is ideal to give your skin a healthy and radiant sun-kissed chocolatey shade tanned look with a sweet coconut fragrance.

Price: $33.24

2. Tanning Indoor Oil

Want the perfect bronzy look without stepping out in the sun? Well, this is one of the best tanning oils that can provide the perfect tan look indoors! This body tanning oil is rich in Vitamin E and nutritive moisturizers that will help release the ultimate tan in you while diminishing skin imperfections.

Price: $33.99

3. Bronzo Sensuale SPF 15 Sunscreen Deep Golden Tanning Organic Carrot Oil

Featuring a unique aromatherapy fragrance that is indulgent, this oil makes you feel like you are just out of a spa! It contains plant-based ingredients that coax a color tan for sensuous and glowing skin. It is non-greasy, hypoallergenic, and moisturizing.

Price: $35.99

4. Self Tanner Oil

Made with pure, natural, and organic ingredients that are perfectly blended to create a rich and natural tan, this self-tanner oil gives your skin a rich, enhanced glow. It contains organic oils like jojoba oil, avocado oil, macadamia oil, and evening primrose oil, along with organic extracts like calendula and meadowsweet extract. It works to provide a luxurious golden bronze tan.

Price: $26.90

5. BALI BODY Watermelon Tanning Oil

Get a deep natural tan with the hydrating, natural Bali Body tanning oil. ​It is infused with watermelon seed extracts to naturally enhance melanin while leaving your skin smelling fruity and fresh. It is a lightweight oil that contains organic watermelon seed oil, packed with minerals and antioxidants to nourish and replenish the skin.

Price: $21.95

6. Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self Tanning Body Oil

This indulgent self-tanning body oil comes with a unique blend of pure Argan Oil for intense nourishment and fast absorption. It offers a semi-matte finish and gives your skin an instant glow, while the DHA helps give you a natural-looking tan that moisturizes.

Price: $39.00

7. Eda Taspinar Bronzing Bomb, Tanning Oil

Eda Taspinar Bronzing Bomb helps you achieve the flawless bronzed look your skin craves for! It is an advanced and fast tanning oil with an amazing scent and anti-aging supplements that keep your skin looking good and feeling soft. It is enriched with Vitamin A and vitamin E combined with argan oil to protect your skin and contribute anti-aging properties.

Price: $25.95

All set to get your skin shine gorgeously with the perfect bronzy look? With these best tanning oils that will add a glowy look, we hope you are sorted for your beach days! Safe and suitable for all skin types, the tanning oils listed above are certified by our expert beauty editors.

