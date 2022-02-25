Best teeth whitening products that will give you the perfect smile

Most of the enjoyable things in life can stain your teeth. A cup of coffee, a glass of red wine and even things such as tomato sauce and blueberries can leave your teeth looking dingy. A professional teeth whitening treatment will cost you a fortune. Hence, we have the list of the best teeth whitening products in India that will give you just the perfect smile.

Best teeth whitening products in India

1. Bentodent Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

This completely natural toothpaste is made without any chemicals. It helps remove plaque and fights bad breath with every use. While the Bentonite clay helps to remineralize, the enamel safe activated charcoal helps pull stains from the pores of the teeth and helps in whitening. It has powerful detoxifying properties that are proven safe and meet the highest natural oral care standards. It also comes with a toothbrush that has double tapered bristles which are extra gentle on the gums while still removing plaque. It is made of biodegradable cornstarch material, making it extremely eco-friendly!

Price: Rs.218

Buy Now

2. Colgate ProClinical Whitening Electric Toothbrush

This sonic electric toothbrush comes with extra soft bristles that will start whitening your teeth from day 1. The brush head, powered by SONIC technology removes surface stains with upto 30,000 strokes per minute. It moves side to side and up and down, cleaning 5 times better than a manual toothbrush. It features a handy 2-minute timer featuring a quadrant pacer that switches off when you reach the 2-minute mark. The soft bristles gently care for your gums while you brush. It also comes with a travel case.

Price: Rs.3779

Buy Now

3. BonAyu Teeth Whitening Strips

The presence of activated charcoal in these strips effectively helps remove stain and plaque from the teeth. These teeth whitening strips contain coconut oil. The lauric acid in coconut oil is effective at killing bacteria responsible for bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease. It is particularly effective at killing oral bacteria called Streptococcus mutans, which is a leading cause of tooth decay.

Price: Rs.590

Buy Now

4. UrbanBotanics Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

This powder whitens your teeth with the power of activated coconut charcoal. It’s your new best friend for detoxifying the mouth, removing bad breath, and gently polishing away stains quickly and easily. Best of all, it’s free from harmful chemicals, artificial flavours and colours. The naturally brilliant formula eliminates stains caused by coffee, wine, and other foods you can't live without. With as little as one dab and a brush stroke, it leaves your teeth whiter without the sensitivity associated with standard kits and strips.

Price: Rs.329

Buy Now

5. Lanbena Teeth Whitening Serum

This teeth whitening serum removes the stains resulting from smoking or drinking tea in a more effective way. It whitens yellow teeth completely and sweeps away plaque for a full clean-mouth experience.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

6. Bare Body Essentials Stardust Teeth Whitening Powder

Add shine to your teeth with this teeth whitening powder. Powerful powdery, dust-like texture, with teeth whitening ingredients helps bring back your teeth's whiteness and brightness. It absorbs toxins and removes nasty stains from your teeth, and keeps your mouth healthy and smelling fresh for long.

Price: Rs.265

Buy Now

7. Cureveda Sparkle Oil Pulling

This product is enriched with Virgin coconut oil that contains 50 percent Lauric acid which helps keep oral hygiene, and along with immunity provides healthy gums and teeth. It is bursting with coconut goodness with minty fresh essential oils like clove, eucalyptus, peppermint, thyme and clove oil along with being enriched with pearl powder. Begin each day with the ancient Indian remedy of oil-pulling to get rid of bacteria and toxins and build your body’s natural defences. A small change in your routine can create a life-long healthy habit.

Price: Rs.715

Buy Now

8. ProTouch Pearl White Drops

This teeth whitening pen has a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount. This on-the-go pen provides fresher breath and cleaner teeth. Give your teeth a quick touch up before an important meeting, dinner, or wherever you instantly want to look your best. Teeth whitening shouldn't be messy or complex. Simply click the pen, coat your teeth with the gel and be ready to smile brighter in seconds.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

These are the best teeth whitening products in India that will give your teeth a radiant shine in the most natural way.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.



Also read: Best shapewear for tummy and waist to improve your posture