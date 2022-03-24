Best Trimmer for men: Here's what you need for offbeat grooming ideas

Men are no longer lagging behind when it comes to style, fashion and beauty. They are constantly striving hard to be in trend and follow the craze that indirectly brings an evolution in the masculine fashion industry. Be it skincare products, beauty products, apparels or grooming tools and accessories, everything has undergone a transformation in order to fulfill the desires of every fashionholic man. While talking about their fashion statement, hair and beard style also comes into picture. Men’s style is not only limited to dressing sense but also the way they decide to groom themselves. For offbeat grooming ideas, one has to rely on the best trimmer for men.

Why should you bring home the best trimmer for men? Do men have an option to choose from? Trimmers for men in India are available in large numbers, sizes, shapes and technology. There are hair cutting trimmers, body trimmers, shaving trimmers, electric trimmers, battery trimmers, corded trimmers, cordless trimmers and hair clippers for men who wish to keep themselves up a notch. While snagging the best trimmer for men, one has to pay heed to the quality of the trimmer, trimmer rate, trimmer price and trimming technology. The urge of men to buy trimmers is increasing and it is believed that trimmers are widely purchased from the existing list of epilators, razors, clippers, shavers and other groomers.

What exactly is a trimmer?

Trimmer is a grooming tool for defining the style of hair and beard better. It neatens the shape and calms the messiness exhaled by the dense hair and beard. They work finely and give men the freedom to add more detailing to their overall look. Trimmers work close to your skin and can also be used to trim body, nose and ear hair. It is a tool with two blades and small cutting width that trims the hair effortlessly. They are generally easy to use and portable.

How does a trimming machine work?

A trimming machine works on varied technology and comes with multiple heads. Trimmers are inclined towards trimming hair from your face as well as body. There are multiple types of trimmers for a wide range of usage. It follows an effective operating principle that prevents cuts and scars. Trimmers flawlessly ditch the cumbersome grooming devices with their instant and less time consuming feature. There is a movable blade and a stationery blade that moves in an oscillatory manner. When both of these blades meet each other they cut the hair off the skin. These blades are sharp and thus prevent cuts and bruises.

Check out the types of trimmer that you need to amp up your look:

A. Hair and Body Trimmers: Hair trimmers are used as a multi purpose grooming tool. They can be used on the face, body as well as for trimming a beard. However, it does not have the feature of understanding the body part and the type of hair that it possesses. This might lead to adverse effects on skin. Hence, a hair trimmer should be particularly used for a designated body part and its type of hair.

B. Beard Trimmers: Beard trimmers serve you with adjustable heads, combs and blades to style your beard in multiple styles. Men possess various types of beards such as thick, thin, wavy, curly or a combination. To make sure that your beard looks clean, well shaved and smart, a beard shaver or trimmer should be used. Some beard trimmers can operate on batteries whereas some ask for electricity. While choosing a beard trimmer you need to analyse your beard length, beard growth rate and style. The majority of the beard trimmers have blades and combs that are small in size for accurate trimming and styling.

C. Nose and ear trimmers: The area in and around the nose is extremely sensitive and delicate. The type of hair seen in these areas are different from the rest of the body parts. Since the skin is extremely sensitive, a normal trimmer wont work for trimming them off. This is when the need for a nose and ear trimmer arises. A nose trimmer trims the hair inside your nostrils. They only trim the loose hanging hair and don't tuck them off completely. They make the use of a spinning technology to remove the hair follicles safely. A nose and ear trimmer for men ensures that the facial hair birthed from the orifices are out of sight.

Here is a huge list from which you can pick the best trimmer for men:

To solve your confusion of choosing the best trimmer we have listed them according to their type. So let’s get the shopping spree started!

A. Hair and Body Trimmers

1. Philips MG5740/15, 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body Trimmer for men

This Philips MG5740/15, 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body Trimmer for men is a multi grooming kit that every man must try his hands on. It has dual cut blades for maximum precision and a fabulous 80 minutes run time. It is a head to toe grooming tool that you can use in your everyday life. This multi grooming kit comes with 11 unique attachments to trim and style your face and body hair. It contains 3 beard combs namely 1mm, 2mm and adjustable 3 to 7 mm comb. It also comes with 3 trimming and grooming tools, two body combs that are 5mm and 3 mm, three hair combs of 16mm, 12mm and 9mm. Its dual cut technology and maximum precision is widely appreciated by the majority of the buyers. The self sharpening, skin friendly blades for a perfect trim is something that you can't resist admiring.

Price: Rs. 2,995

Deal: Rs. 2,249

2. Zlade Ballistic Manscaping Body Trimmer for Men

The blades of this Zlade Ballistic Manscaping Body Trimmer for Men comes with a specially designed ceramic blade cutter. It is designed to prevent irritation. This body trimmer for men is waterproof that provides you a silicon grip for easy styling and grooming. In addition, the travel friendly design makes it a convenient and easy to carry grooming tool. This trimmer is also equipped with safe edge technology which protects your skin and helps reduce nicks and cuts. Stretch your skin flat and tight and you are ready to undergo a handsome transformation.

Price: Rs. 5,498

Deal: Rs. 3,989

3. Nova NG 1151 All in One Trimmer

Nova NG 1151 All in One Trimmer is a corded as well as cordless trimmer designed for men who love everything stylish. With 60 minutes of running time and ultra precision, this trimmer for hair and body deserves to be labeled as the best trimmer for men. It is 100 percent waterproof and a multifunctional grooming tool for creating salon-like style at home. This one grooming kit will pave the way for multiple looks in no time. Be it a ducktail, full beard, low rider, sauve stubble, french fork, viking or a minimalist look, you can present your personality just like a through gentlemen with this all in one trimmer.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 1,395

4. Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men

With this Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men, you trim your hair up to 3mm. It also gives you the freedom to close shave the hair up to 5 mm. It is an allrounder grooming tool that comes with skin protected technology. The trimmer is waterproof and thus perfect to use it in a shower. You can use this trimmer to trim hair from your back, shoulders, legs, arms, underarms, chest, abs and also groin areas. Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer is said to have a great battery life that deserves to be known as the best trimmer for men.

Price: Rs. 1,495

Deal: Rs. 1,196

5. Braun 9-in-1 All-in-one Trimmer

Braun 9-in-1 All-in-one Trimmer is a mind boggling beard trimmer for men, hair clippers and body groomer that comes with an auto sensing technology. The blades can maintain their sharpener till lifetime and adapts to any type of hair type. It has in total 13 length settings and an unbelievable 100 minutes of run time. This all in one trimmer for men includes 7 attachments to suit every grooming need of every common man. The groomer head and the travel pouch definitely makes this trimmer travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 5,415

Deal: Rs. 4,199

B. Beard Trimmers

1. Havells BT9005 Cord & Cordless Adjustable Beard Trimmer

This beard trimmer comes with a wider cutting blade for quick styling. Havells BT9005 Cord & Cordless Adjustable Beard Trimmer helps you to trim your beard in just one stroke. It has an auto locking zoom wheel that accompanies a 20 length settings system. The blades are washable which makes this trimmer last long. The 90 minutes quick USB charging technology paves way for a cordless use of this trimmer which can be used anytime anywhere. With this beard trimmer at the hands every man can try new looks in a matter of minutes. It doesn't cause irritation while close trimming of hair. The micro USB charging port is the major advantage of this trimmer as it helps you to charge the device even with your regular smartphone charger.

Price: Rs. 2,395

Deal: Rs. 1,195

2. MI Cordless Beard Trimmer

This beard trimmer comes with 2 hours charge and 60 minutes run time. It has a LED battery indicator so you can keep an eye on the battery percentage. It also has self sharpening stainless steel blades which smoothly glides on your face to define your beard better. The travel lock feature of MI Cordless Beard Trimmer is widely appreciated as it makes this grooming tool travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Deal: Rs. 999

3. VEGA Men X1 Beard Trimmer For Men

VEGA Men X1 Beard Trimmer For Men comes with a lithium battery and 90 minutes operation time. It has two comb attachments, a charging cord and a travel pouch. The ergonomic design of this cord and cordless trimmer makes it the best trimmer for men. It is a best quality trimmer that serves you with 40 length settings. It is a waterproof tool for fearless under shower usage. For a hassle free trimming experience, bring VEGA Men X1 Beard Trimmer home.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs.1,039

4. SYSKA HT200U Beard Pro Trimmer

SYSKA HT200U Beard Pro Trimmer gives you the freedom to wash the trimmer head and ensure that no beard hair gets stuck in the comb. It has 5 length settings with 2mm precision for smooth trimming experience. This trimmer features an advanced rototech technology with 40 minutes of cordless use. It is light in weight and comes in a compact design for a comfortable grip.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 580

5. Philips BT3221/15 corded & cordless

Philips BT3221/15 corded & cordless features titanium coated rounded tip blades for 30 percent faster cutting and trimming experience. It has a long lasting performance. The blades lift and glide more low lying hair to the level of the blades for efficient and even trimming results. Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. After rinsing the head let it dry. Then put it back on the appliance. And this grooming tool will be your forever companion to style your beard.





Price: Rs. 2,329

Deal: Rs. 1,619

C. Nose and Ear Trimmer

1. iGRiD Nose Hair Trimmer for Men

iGRiD Nose Hair Trimmer for Men is a 3 in 1 nose and ear hair trimmer. It is a rechargeable trimmer for painless nose and ear hair trimming. The dual edge blades are fast and powerful. This grooming tool does not generate any kind of noise while switched on. The stainless steel blades are rinseable that makes this device perfect for dry and wet use. This nose and ear trim only trims hair and doesn’t cause unpleasant pulling. Now you can bid adieu to the turtle-head hair hanging out of your facial orifice.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 749

2. beitony Professional USB Rechargeable Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

This beitony Professional USB Rechargeable Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer is a 4 in 1 facial trimmer. It trims beard, eyebrows, nose hair as well as sideburns. This trimmer features a 360 degree high speed of spinning. It is easy to clean under running water due to its removable and washable design. It has a high performance motor with low power consumption and does the trimming job effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 599

3. Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16 Trimmer

Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16 Trimmer comes with a protective guard system. It is a fully washable trimmer for men meant for trimming nose, ear and eyebrow hair. It includes an AA battery with precision trimming technology. It is one of the best trimmer for men with a fast moving dual-sided cutter with 16 cutting slots.

Price: Rs. 1,195

Deal: Rs. 1,189

4. 2021 Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer

2021 Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer is a trimmer that works for straight 5 days once fully charged for two hours. It is a rechargeable nose and ear hair trimmer with washable and removable cutter heads. It has a faster speed and a longer running service as compared to the other nose and hair trimmers for men.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 426

5. Beurer HR 2000 Precision Cordless Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer

Beurer HR 2000 Precision Cordless Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer comes with an extra comb attachment and superior quality vertical stainless steel blades. It is a splash proof device that trims hair in a friendly and painless manner. If you consider the price and the discounted offer, we are sure that you must be allured to buy this trimmer.

Price: Rs. 1,610

Deal: Rs. 999

So which trimmer are you adding to your kitty? Pick one from each category and you have the best companion for lifetime. Every trimmer deserves to be awarded as the best trimmer for men due to their features. The jaw dropping results, finest technology and painless trimming experience will make you drool over these grooming essentials even more than imagined. Why should you purchase the best trimmer? For its worth appreciating the benefits!

Get to know the benefits of using a trimmer in everyday life:

1. Trimmers reach the areas where a razor or epilator cannot show its effecieincy.

2. Trimmer gives you a personalised experience and leave no place for disappoints

3. They work close to the skin and prevent bruises.

4. Trimmers are easy to maintain and use.

5. They help in adjusting the length of your hair.

6. They make way for multiple salon-like transformations.

7. They can cut down your grooming time and make you ready in a matter of minutes.

8. Styling a beard, mustache and hair will be your cup of tea whenever you wish to undergo a transformation.

9. They are power packed with technology, have customisable comb heads.

10. Trimmers are easy to clean, store and travel friendly.

What’s more? Trimmers fit in every common man’s budget. You can bring home your favourite trimmer and try on some offbeat grooming ideas. They are found in a price range of Rs. 500 to 3000 to suit your man’s personal needs, necessities and shaving patterns. Don’t feel hesitant to pick any of the above listed trimmers. They are a perfect fit for daily styling desires and each one is the best trimmer for men.

FAQs

1. What are the important aspects to look at before choosing the best trimmer for men?

Hair growth rate, trimming speed and technology, trimmer price, trimmer blades, trimmer combs, adjustability and portability are few of the important aspects that every buyer should look at before finalising the most suitable trimmer for everyday use.

2. How is a hair trimmer different from a hair clipper?

A hair clipper is used for trimming bulk of hair whereas trimmer trims, finely cuts and adds an extra detailing to the hair or beard. Trimmers are recommended to style and trim not so easy to reach areas like the neck, ears, nose and under the jawline. Hair trimmers also come with various hair clipper attachments to fulfill every need and necessity of a common man.

3. On which body part and areas can a trimmer be used?

You can use a trimmer to shave or trim hair present at five body zones namely, back and shoulders, chest and abs, underarms and arms, groin areas and legs. It is advisable to use different trimmers for different areas. This is largely because of the skin and hair type. Places like the nose and ears have sensitive and delicate skin so you need to depend on comb heads that are made for trimming hair present in such areas. Do not use one trimmer all over the body.

4. Are razors more effective than trimmers?

Razors and trimmers both are effective. The efficiency, liking of the grooming tool highly depends from person to person. Everyone has a different typing taste and so the shaving patterns, trimmer preference and razor usage varies drastically. Personal experience and comfortability are the two important factors that will determine the effectiveness of razors and trimmers from individual to individual.

5. Which type of trimmer should one use for everyday use?

It is recommended to use a beard trimmer than nose and ear trimmers. Nose and ear have sensitive skin. Frequent trimming of hair in the facial orifices may lead to adverse effects. The beard trimmers will not cause much harm to your skin if used in a correct manner. Using a beard trimmer thrice a week or depending upon the growth rate of your beard.

