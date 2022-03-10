Best Vitamin C serum for glowing skin under Rs 700 to age like a fine wine

Vitamin C is a common ingredient in citrus fruits. Though there are several ways for vitamin C intake in your daily diet, it can't be compared to the effect of topical application of the serum to your skin. They are known for their anti-ageing properties and instant skin hydration. Apart from its endless skincare properties, Vitamin C serums are also perfect to get you clear skin. If you haven’t made Vitamin C serum part of your daily skincare routine you are already late! Here we bring to you the 7 best Vitamin C serum but before that let's take a look at the benefits of Vitamin C for the skin.

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

It has anti-ageing properties that fade fine lines and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Vitamin C serum is great for skin brightening, removing tan and also protecting skin from sun damage.

It promotes collagen and helps skin stay firm and prevent it from sagging. It also reduces the size of the pores.

It reduces hyperpigmentation, redness, clears out acne and blemishes and the appearance of under-eye circles.

Here are 7 best Vitamin C serum

1. Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This glow serum ensures high delivery of Vitamin C directly into your skin. Vitamin C reduces melanin production resulting in glowing skin. It reduces dullness and tanning and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage.

Price: Rs 664

2. Plum Vitamin C Serum

This pure blend of Japanese mandarin and Kakadu plum boosts the performance of Vitamin C and helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage, respectively. It has artificial colours, fragrances or essential oils and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs 495

3. Vitamin C Serum for Skin Brightening

Here is your solution for tiered and tanned skin. This face serum helps to revive your dull complexion and add radiance. With active vitamin C, witch hazel and hyaluronic acid as its main ingredients it forms a protective barrier and improves skin’s suppleness.

Price: Rs 499

4. Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution

As mentioned before, Vitamin C serum supports the skin’s collagen and elastin and brightens the complexion. It, therefore, diminishes fine lines, age spots and even out the complexion and also delivers the natural actives into the skin and helps to nourish it. Say goodbye to dark spots with this Vitamin C serum.

Price: Rs 336

5. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum

Apart from the benefits of Vitamin C, this face serum is also infused with Squalane which is a plant-derived super hydrating ingredient. It is a detoxifier and plays a vital role in protecting and lubricating skin. Together, this serum helps in firming the skin and reducing fine lines.

Price: Rs 550

6. Lakme Vitamin C+ Face Serum

The antioxidants in Vitamin C reduce skin dullness by fighting free radicals and fight multiple skin problems. Applying face serum after toner or moisturiser smooths skin and clears out acne and other blemishes. It also gives your skin a rejuvenating feel and fresh look.

Price: Rs 449

7. Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum

Here is your best Vitamin C serum that is lightweight on the skin and non-greasy. It can be used up to twice a day, both as a day serum or night serum. It works on providing a balanced skin tone, reduces dark spots, uneven pigmentation, and also minimises redness resulting in glowing skin.

Price: Rs 639

Which product from our list of best Vitamin C serum would you buy to treat your skin? Tell us in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

