Best Vitamin C serum for reaping 100 percent radiant skin

Do you wish to reap 100 percent skin benefits for attaining a healthy and radiant skin? You must have vouched for the best facial kits to enhance your complexion. In addition to your hydrafacial treatments, you must also have consumed healthy food that is rich in Vitamins, nutrients and carbohydrates. But how sure are you that these Vitamins and nutrients will directly be affecting your skin for the good? Be it an intensive day or night time skincare routine, you should definitely try your hands on the best Vitamin C serum. A Vitamin C serum for glowing skin will help your skin to age like fine wine.

There are plenty of face serums for dry skin, combination skin, oily skin and acne prone skin. Before you snag a Vitamin C serum for your face make sure you are well versed with its results and ingredients. Like hair serums for women and men, Vitamin C serums are also gender neutral. The ultimate goal of these serums is to brighten, whiten and soften your skin for a prolonged period. With plenty of vegan and cruelty free skincare brands lying in your collection, do not hesitate to add the best Vitamin C serum which gives you 100 percent assurance of flawless skin. Want to know more about Vitamin C serums? Roll your fingers on your screen and quench the thirst of your dehydrated face and satisfy your hunger of knowledge in a jiffy.

Types of serums

With the increasing number of the best skincare brands in India, people especially women have been experiencing an itch to make their skin healthy and complexion radiant. They look for the best skincare tools and depend on trusted, cruelty free, skin benefiting makeup brands. In order to solve the needs and necessities of varied types of skin that women are possessing, here is the list of the types of serums for face crafted especially for them.

Anti aging serums

Skin brightening serums

Acne fighting serums

Hydrating serums

Exfoliating serums

Renewing serums

Vitamin C serums

Out of these, Vitamin C serums are widely appreciated for their powerful results. A Vitamin C serum is suitable for matured and dehydrated skin. It offers necessary moisture and skin uplifting properties to deal with the unpleasant skin darkening and dullness. There are also serums meant for oily skin, acne prone skin, combination skin, dry skin and sensitive skin. Analyse your skin type and pick the perfect match for your skin. What are the benefits? Scroll down and get to know the benefits of using a Vitamin C serum in your everyday life.

Benefits of using the best Vitamin C serum

There are plenty of benefits that a Vitamin C serum offers to human skin. Right from nourishing your skin to making it strong enough to deal with environmental pollutants, it knows it all. Here are some worth noticing benefits that your skin will die to live for.

1. Vitamin C serums help your skin to glow by removing unnecessary impurities penetrated in your skin.

2. It helps in fighting pigmentation seamlessly.

3. It aids in forming a protective barrier on your skin to bear with the harsh chemical, dust particles and debris.

4. It improves your skin’s suppleness within a few weeks of application.

5. It has the power to treat damaged skin and transform it drastically for the good.

6. It repairs skin texture with gentle skin exfoliation formula that your skin quenches for.

7. It helps in eliminating the signs of early aging and making your skin tight.

8. It firms the skin by increasing the collagen levels.

9. It helps to control the production of excess melanin.

10. It aids in visibly improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.

Before you delve into the goodness of Vitamin C serums, we would like to help you in taking notes of some other necessary skincare products that you need along with a serum. Why to pamper your skin only with serums when you have multiple options to serve your skin with? Scroll down and seize them all!

Other skincare products for healthy skin:

Each and every skin care product has a certain special feature, ingredient and formula to treat your skin magnificently. It paves the way for ever lasting complexion and radiance that you wish to achieve no matter what your age is. Before you begin your Vitamin C serum shopping haul, take a quick note of these skincare products that can help you layer the serum better. At the end, we will help you with the steps that you need to follow once you get your favourite skin care product home. Let’s get started!

1. Face packs for glowing skin

2. Best Face scrubs for women

3. Coffee Scrubs

4. Best de tan packs

5. Best pore cleansers

6. Face washes for glowing skin

7. Face mists

8. Best dark spot removal creams

9. BB creams

10. Face creams

11. Oil free Moisturisers

Since you have satisfied the hunger of knowledge about the necessary skincare products, it is the time to fill your cart with the best Vitamin C serums.

Best Vitamin C serums

Don't waste much time thinking about serums and their necessity! Pick the best Vitamin C serum for your skin today itself and sink into the refreshing, soul pleasing results. Of course, skincare comes first and you should not miss any of the vital step!

1. Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is a highly stable and effective face serum for both men and women. It is crafted especially to brighten your skin and give a touch of glow to your dull face. According to the consumer study, more than 85 percent of the users began to experience an improved amount of radiance immediately after a month of usage. The skin feels healthier, hydrated, uplifted and supple with this face serum. Vitamin C being the hero ingredient, this serum is a natural glow booster. For clean and transparent beauty it is fragrance free and does not contain silicone, sulphates or parabens.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 664

Buy Now

2. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum contains ethyl ascorbic acid, kakadu plum, japanese mandarin for rejuvenating the skin to the fullest. It fights pigmentation, smoothes fine lines, wrinkles and is rich in antioxidants. This serum penetrates into your skin like magic. It also helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage. You can apply this serum post toning and seal it with a SPF moisturiser. This Plum Vitamin C serum will help you in getting rid of dark spots and scars within 2 weeks of regular application.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 495

Buy Now

3. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum

WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum is especially crafted for brightening and tightening the skin. It is enriched with the goodness of glycerin and hyaluronic acid in order to help your skin fight pigmentation and early signs of aging. It also helps to improve the overall texture of your skin in a skin benefiting way. If you wish to achieve a dewy glow, then bring home this Vitamin C serum. It is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 698

Deal: Rs. 529

Buy Now

4. Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution Serum

Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution Serum is meant for those who wish to attain a luminous youthful skin. This face serum diminishes fine lines, age spots and even out the complexion. This Vitamin C serum is a rich source of botanical extracts, organics and essential oils. It is vegan, cruelty free and helps in bedding adieu to uneven patches visible on your face. It offers an intensive hydration to your dry and dull skin. What’s interesting? This serum is also suitable for those who possess sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 560

Deal: Rs. 414

Buy Now

5. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum

Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum is safe for all skin types. It has the power to bring out the natural glow and soften your skin. WIth the goodness of turmeric and squalene, this Vitamin C serum eliminates fine lines and wrinkles. A pea sized amount of this serum will be sufficient enough to help your skin restore its lost glory. The strong anti-oxidizing power of this serum has managed to impress the users.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 550

Buy Now

6. Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum

Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum is extremely light on your skin and moisturises it effectively. The kakadu plums which is said to be the richest source of Vitamin C improves your skin’s texture, dullness and helps it to fight free radicals. This is also believed to be the best solution to fight against early aging, pollution as well as sun damage. It has a non greasy formula to ensure that your skin doesn't feel any kind of stickiness post application.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 446

Buy Now

7. Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum

Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum is an amazing combination of Vitamin C and ferulic acid. These are the most essential ingredients that help in brightening the skin tone. The potent antioxidants contain anti-inflammatory properties that are necessary for every dry, oily and normal skin. Vitamin C is generally known for providing a brightening effect whereas ferulic acid acts as a protective barrier against sun damage. This Vitamin C serum is capable enough to suppress free radicals that lessen the glory of your face.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 639

Buy Now

8. The Derma Co 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

The Derma Co 20% Vitamin C Face Serum is ideal for both men and women who wish to attain a radiant skin. It evens skin tones, fights pigmentation and brightens the skin. If you are dealing with dull, damaged and dehydrated skin, this is what you need right now. The active ingredients of the serum slowly penetrate into your skin and uplifts it. This serum is also free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulfate. It protects the skin against premature aging triggered by free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 808

Buy Now

9. Arata Vitamin C Face Serum

Arata Vitamin C Face Serum boosts collagen and targets pigmentation. It is infused with hyaluronic acid that replenishes the skin and enhances skin elasticity. To plump your skin and make it healthier, this Vitamin C serum seeks help from its other ingredients namely ferulic acid, kakadu plum and Vitamin E. It hydrates your skin deeply and encourages healthy cell turnover and regeneration. It also brightens your skin and reduces UV damage.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 524

Buy Now

10. Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum comes straight from Korea. Koreans have a magnificent glass skin and if you are drooling for their beauty, then this Vitamin C serum will help you in attaining a Korean glass skin simply sitting at home. It contains naturally effective ingredients that are safe and non-irritating. It repairs skin texture with its gentle skin exfoliating formulas. It is enriched with anti-aging protection properties. The serum is crystal clear and transparent. It offers the best solution to prevent breakouts and getting rid of acne. With 4.5 ratings of Amazon , this Vitamin C serum for glowing skin deserves to be in your skincare regime.

Price: Rs. 1570

Deal: Rs. 1334

Buy Now

11. Pilgrim Vitamin C Serum For Face

Pilgrim Vitamin C Serum For Face is an oil based serum for glowing skin. It comes with hyaluronic acid that pampers your skin, a perfect Korean skincare regimen. This serum fights pigmentation and quenches thirsty skin. It will give you an opportunity to relish a fresh, smooth and flawless complexion. With the perfect blend of Korean formulation, this Vitamin C serum will make your skin more youthful than ever before. It is a gender neutral serum that is suitable for dry, normal, combination and sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 506

Buy Now

12. U ESSENTIALS Vitamin C Face Serum

U ESSENTIALS Vitamin C Face Serum comes with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and blend of berberis aquifolium extract. These ingredients are blended specifically for skin brightening and minimising aging ability of the skin. It easily reduces wrinkles, fine lines, redness, spots and dermatitis to keep skin youthful. In addition to this, it also has the capability to fight dryness, roughness, sun spots, acne, scars, hyperpigmentation. It is one of the best solutions to lighten the dark spots and soften the skin. The serum is 100 percent vegan and contains no parabens, mineral oils, petroleum colour and silicones.





Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 1099

Buy Now

13. Lotus Herbals White Glow Vitamin C and Gold Radiance Face Serum

Lotus Herbals White Glow Vitamin C and Gold Radiance Face Serum is a power packed skincare essential that comes with a zest of citrus i.e lemons and kakadu plum. It is known for reducing dullness and boosting radiance. It instantly penetrates into skin leaving your skin soft and supple. This serum is suitable for all skin types. However it is the best skincare product for those who are dealing with dull skin and dark spots. As it provides intense hydration and moisturise to your skin, it is difficult to miss out this serum.

Price: Rs. 525

Deal: Rs. 447

Buy Now

14. The Moms Co. Natural Vitamin C Face Serum

The Moms Co. Natural Vitamin C Face Serum will brighten your skin naturally. It reveals clearer skin with optimum hydration and brightness. It also protects your skin from pollution and sun damage. The 10 percent Vitamin C in the serum boosts collagen production and helps to achieve brighter, energised and glowing skin. If you wish to create a protective barrier onto your skin then you must get your hands on The Moms Co. Natural Vitamin C Face Serum.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 476

Buy Now

15. SkinKraft Pore-Free Vitamin C Facial Serum

SkinKraft Pore-Free Vitamin C Facial Serum is yet another best Vitamin C serum for glowing skin. It comes with three key ingredients namely the obvious Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and grapeseed. It is the best solution to boost skin radiance and improve the texture of your overall skin. The combination of Vitamin C and grapeseed minimises UV damage and boosts collagen production to give you long lasting glowing skin. It has a lightweight texture and gets easily absorbed into the skin without irritation or redness.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 529

Buy Now

These top 15 Vitamin C serums leave no space for disappointments. With these beauties in your carts, we are sure you are going to flatter yourself and drool over your own beauty. Don't forget to apply “kaala tikka” to protect yourself from evil eyes.

Reasons to purchase the best Vitamin C serum

Rather than stating the reasons to purchase a Vitamin C serum, we will jot down the top notch reasons to love them even more. Have a look!

1. Vitamin C serum enhances skin’s elasticity.

2. It quenches thirsty skin.

3. It resolves the dull complexion of the skin.

4. It reveals smoother and clearer skin naturally.

5. It helps you to fight against pollution and other environmental impurities.

6. It will create an excellent safety profile on your skin.

7. The serum will also combat dark circles and patches near your eyebags.

8. It can help you attain a younger looking skin.

9. It has the power to host other skin benefits.

10. Last but not the least, the serum will cover up your real age.

We cannot wait to see you glowing already. Snag the best serum for reaping 100 percent radiant skin. No excuses please! Your skin deserves to be pampered and you need to provide the necessary superfood for maintaining the radiance and health of your skin. If you have made up your mind and decided to add the suitable serum, check out some crucial steps you need to follow once the Vitamin C serum is on its way to your home.

Steps to apply a Vitamin C serum

Steps and the way you layer the skincare products onto your face, plays a very crucial role in bringing out real results. Don't forget each and every skin care product is meant to be applied on the face as well the neck. We are serving you with a day and night time skincare routine to ensure that your skin penetrates each layer of product seamlessly.

A. Day Time

1. Apply a face wash or use a cleanser to remove excess oil and debris that have accumulated on the upper layer of your skin.

2. Splash or spray a toner to hydrate your skin and close the opened pores.

3. With the help of a dropper take a sufficient amount of VITAMIN C SERUM and massage your skin. You can also take the help of skincare tools to help your skin absorb the goodness of the serum. If you don't have a dropper, take a pea sized quantity on your fingers and apply it all over your face and neck.

4. Once the serum is completely absorbed, apply a moisturiser. A moisturiser with SPF will help to prevent dryness and keeps skin supple. It also fights against UVA and UVB rays.

5. Begin with your make up session once you have successfully followed the above steps.

B. Night Time

1. Always remove the layers of makeup with a cleansing balm or micellar water. Make sure there are no makeup residues on your face.

2. Apply a face wash or a cleanser to make your face squeaky clean. Let your skin breathe fresh air.

3. Use a toner to close the opened and cleansed pores.

4. Next step is to apply the VITAMIN C SERUM. Apply the serum on your face as well as your neck and let your skin lock the necessary moisture and refreshing texture.

5. For combating dark circles or eye patches, use an eye cream. You can also use an under eye roller to amp up the blood circulation of your eyebags.

6. Seal the layers with a night gel or cream.

Tada! You have successfully completed your day and night time skincare regime. Remember the golden rule: Start from the thinnest consistency and end your skin pampering session with the thickest. With all the skincare essentials in your shopping cart, don't forget to add the best Vitamin C serum.

FAQs

1. When to use a face serum?

Always use a face serum twice a day, namely in the morning and at night. Once you have cleansed your face and done with the toning, apply a few drops of Vitamin C serum and let your skin absorb it completely. Applying a face serum in the morning is much recommended so that your skin gets the strength to deal with the dust particles, debris and pollutants.

2. What is a serum?

A serum is a skincare essential that has a thinner constituency. It is formulated to brighten and soften your skin. It is made up from hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum, citrus, essential oils and other active ingredients to make your skin healthier and smoother. A serum enriched with Vitamin C has more power to tighten your skin and combat early signs of aging.

3. Which serum is the best?

There are a wide range of serums available in the market to suit all the needs of the consumers. A serum is suitable for both men and women. The various types of serums have made their way to the skincare regime of millions. There serums that are suitable for dry, combination, normal and sensitive skin type. Below is the list of products that have never disappointed the consumers and thus are regarded to be the best.

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum Biotique Vitamin C Dark Spot Solution Serum Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum Lakme 9 to 5 Vitamin C+ Face Serum Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum The Derma Co 20% Vitamin C Face Serum Arata Vitamin C Face Serum Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum

4. How to choose the best Vitamin C serum?

Choosing the best Vitamin C serum is no big science. Understand your skin type, pay heed to your skincare regime and look for the ingredients that the Vitamin C serum contains. The more natural the ingredients, the better the Vitamin C serum. The majority of the serums do not contain artificial substances, fragrances and chemicals. But the ones which are vegan, cruelty, paraben and silicone free have managed to receive immense amounts of appreciation from the users. While choosing the serum, check teh ingredients, reviews, ratings and feedback of the early buyers. Their honest feedback will help you choose the best Vitamin C serum.

5. How many times should one use a Vitamin C serum?

It is recommended to use a Vitamin C serum twice a day. Once in the morning, after cleansing and toning and lastly in the night. Night is the time when the skin repairs and reveals natural glow whereas in the day the serum acts as a skin protector. It has the power to treat damaged skin and transform it drastically for the good.

6. What to apply after a serum?

Once you have applied serum, seal your skin with a moisturiser. You can rely on a moisturiser that comes with an SPF or use a normal one depending upon your skin type and daily schedule. You can also choose to skip the moisturiser, if your serum has the capability to deal and act as a barrier. At night, for combating dark circles or eye patches, use an eye cream. You can apply a night cream or gel to seal the goodness of the serum.

7. Which serum is suitable for dry skin?

A serum that is enriched with hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum and other active ingredients which have the power to offer utmost hydration to your dry and damaged skin. Your dry skin also needs to lock in sufficient moisture to boost the complexion of your face.

8. What are the benefits of using a Vitamin C serum?

A Vitamin C serum helps your skin to glow by removing unnecessary impurities penetrated in your skin. It has the power to elevate the skin’s natural glow and complexion. It combats acne causing bacteria and helps in fighting pigmentation seamlessly. It aids in forming a protective barrier on your skin to bear with the harsh chemical, dust particles and debris. It helps in visibly improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.

9. Why should one purchase a Vitamin C serum?

There are plenty of reasons to purchase a Vitamin C serum. The award winning formulas, active ingredients and noticeable results are few of the main reasons why people should add a face serum to their skincare regime. They serve you with an everlasting glow and make your skin more youthful. If you haven’t made Vitamin C serum part of your daily skincare routine you are already late!

10. What are the precautionary measures that one should take while using a face serum?

The bottle of your face serum should never be exposed to the sun. It is advisable to store the bottle of the serum in a cool and dark place. If you experience any kind of itchiness or redness post application, stop using the serum. There are certain ingredients your skin might be allergic to unknowingly. If the itchiness or inflammation spikes, visit a dermatologist. Secondly, do not leave your serum bottle open or exposed to air. The active ingredients might lose their real power.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Water bottle for girls

Best pens for writing

Suits for women

Flip flops for men

Necklace sets

Pencil heel sandals for women

Coffee scrub under Rs 999

Boot shoes for men

Juicer mixer grinder

Mini washing machines

Also Read: Denim tops for girls who love to keep their style statement in trend