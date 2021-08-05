Bid adieu to oily skin this monsoon with these 5 Best charcoal face washes

The monsoon season can be extremely dreadful on people who suffer from oily and acne-prone skin. Hence, activated charcoal is a great ingredient to rely on in order to shield your skin from pollution, dust and suntan. Activated Charcoal is one of the best natural pore cleansing ingredients and acts as a gentle yet effective exfoliator. It unclogs the pores removing oil, bacteria and dead skin cells which in turn prevents acne. It also removes toxins and impurities and minimises the appearance of pores while gently exfoliating the skin. Here are some of the best charcoal face washes.

Ayouthveda Charcoal Face Wash

This face wash is a refreshing high impact formula that controls excess oil and removes dark spots. It deeply cleanses the skin, refines the pores and protects the skin from pollution, and exfoliates dead skin cells. Enriched with activated charcoal and refreshing distillates of rose, lotus, butea and marigold, this natural face wash draws out 2 times more dirt and impurities, restores cell matrix, reduces dark spots and unclogs pores.

Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Face Wash

This activated charcoal face wash is extremely purifying and has a deeply cleansing formula for refreshed and healthy skin. It removes dirt, pollution and dust from the skin’s surface for a natural glow. It also helps control excess oil and helps prevent future outbreaks. Enriched with other superfoods, the gentle face wash helps in skin whitening, brightening and protects the skin from UV damage.

Pond’s Pure Detox Anti-Pollution Face Wash With Activated Charcoal

This face wash is enriched with activated carbon, which easily absorbs and lifts away the black impurities and pollution particles. It reduces the causes of blemishes, reveals the natural pure detoxified brighter skin, clears uneven skin tone, removes dirt and impurities from deep within the skin and gives a pollution-free glow.

WOW Activated Charcoal Face Wash

This activated charcoal face wash draws bacteria, poisons, chemicals, dirt and other micro-particles to the surface of skin, helping you to achieve a flawless complexion and fight acne. It helps pull the dirt out of your pores, making them less visible. With its slightly gritty texture, this activated charcoal face wash is good for skin exfoliation and can be used to gently face away acne scars and blemishes.

Mamaearth Activated Charcoal Face Wash

Enriched with activated charcoal and clay captures, this face wash draws out toxins like impurities, dirt, pollution, make up, sweat and excess oil leaving skin fresh and looking healthy. The clay gently exfoliates and pulls toxins making it an ideal harmful chemical free face wash for oily skin. It gently removes excess oil from pores without irritating or drying out the skin. The activated charcoal and clay together cleanses clogged pores from dirt, oil and impurities from the skin's surface. It leaves the face feeling deeply cleansed and smooth.

