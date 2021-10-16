Bid adieu to parched lips with THESE 8 lip care essentials from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale

The sensitive skin on your lips needs special care. It dehydrates quickly and changes according to the weather. Parched and cut lips can also pave way for other infections and painful bleeding. Thus taking care of your lips is way more important than you actually think it is. Here are our shortlisted 8 products that’ll soothe your lips and help you flaunt the perfect pout. They are available at a good deal now with regards to the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale so don’t miss out on winning your perfect lips!

Juicy Chemistry Organic Lip Balm

This homegrown brand is known for its pure organic products. This lip balm contains blood orange, jojoba oil, almond oil and beeswax among other ingredients that lock in the moisture to soothe dry and chapped lips.

Price: Rs 350

Deal: Rs 280

Buy Now

Organic Harvest Lily Lip Butter

The base of thick mango butter makes the formula of this lip balm for women that is very rich in texture. When you apply a layer of Organic Harvest lily lip balm, your lips look shiny, supple, and luscious.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 194

Buy Now

Organic Harvest Strawberry Flavour Non-Coloured Lip Balm

Your lips require utmost nourishment as the lip skin is comparatively way thinner. This lip roller formula features plant extracts and bee wax and provides ultimate moisturisation and hydration. It keeps the regenerative process in the loop and removes dead skin as and when it layers on the lips. This ensures that dryness is kept at bay.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 194

Buy Now

Olvedic Lip Serum

With protein, Vitamin E and Omega-9, this serum helps in solving lip pigmentation issues and cure chapped lips.

Price: Rs 248

Deal: Rs 160

Buy Now

Lip Scrub

Lip scrub makes a huge difference to your lips. Though it requires a little effort, its mild and natural granules improve blood circulation and help to enhance the true colour of the lips. It also heals dry and chapped lips, reverses sun damage, hydrates and moisturizes lips

Price: Rs 440

Deal: Rs 249

Buy Now

Lightening Lip Scrub

The presence of natural ingredients makes the scrub a perfect remedy for dark lips caused due to tanning or sun damage. Using the product generously and consistently ensures that your lips are restored to their natural shade.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 187

Buy Now

Biotique Bio Berry Plumping Lip Balm

This plumping balm restores lip fullness for a voluptuous, bee-stung look and refined lip contours.

Price: Rs 175

Deal: Rs 112

Buy Now

Rayon Super Collagen Lip Mask

The permotary Lip mask will gradually dissolve under body temperature and permeate quickly into the skin, providing the nutrients and moisture needed. You may massage your lips after taking off the Lip mask to help to absorb the essence.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 275

Buy Now

Also Read: Scattered cosmetics? Grab these fuss free makeup organizers