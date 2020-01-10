The BIGGEST mistakes you are making while curling your lashes that you need to stop immediately

Curling lashes is one of the fool-proof ways to lengthen them and give them the volume they deserve. Check out the mistakes you are making that are ruining them.

One of the ultimate tried and tested ways to ensure that one's lashes seem full of volume and long, is not just using mascara but also curling the lashes to give them the bounce and shape. It is one thing that s sure to make a difference and uplift the lashes, making them appear longer instantly.

But, there is in fact a wrong way to curl lashes that not just end up damaging them but also hamper growth and make them seem smaller than ever. Check them out and stop doing them now!

Not cleaning eyelash curler

The instrument usually has a lot of bacteria, old eyeliner and dead skin cells stuck on it which ends up making it less effective or completely ineffective. To clean the curler effectively, pour a little rubbing alcohol on a cotton pad and wipe it clean.

Curling lashes after applying mascara

This is one of the worst things you can do for your lashes. Curling your lashes when once they are stiff with mascara, makes them easily breakable and the curler will end up pulling them out of your eyes.

Instead, curl your lashes before applying mascara.

You are pressing the eyelash curler too hard

Ideally, you should not press the lashes for too long and instead hold it tight enough for a duration of not more than 10 seconds so your lashes don't break.

Not replacing the rubber pad

Over time the black rubber pad can get old, split open crack and more, making the curler extremely ineffective. This also damages the lashes intensively.

