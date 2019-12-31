Bizarre BEAUTY trends of 2019 which should never come back again

We know about beauty disaster, so does the year 2019. Because the year saw numerous beauty bizarre, which are quite in trend. Some of which are here below!

2019 saw many trending styles and challenges, which have also been tried by many YouTube stars and social media influencers. The trends were both hit and flop. But some weird trends have also marked themselves hit among people, which are bizarre in the actual sense. So, here we are presenting some bizarre trends of 2019.

Sunburn tattoos

This weird tattoo is easy to get but extremely damaging for our skin. Place a stencil of the desired design on your skin and then go out to sunbathe without any protection. The stencil will get exposed and burn under the sun; once it's done, remove it. The skin under the stencil will be lighter and it will appear like a tattoo. This tattoo may look cool, but it may cause severe damage to the skin.

Bratz Doll Make-up

2019 was full of the Bratz Doll Makeup Challenge. It is meant to look like dolls with makeup, accessories and clothing. Many popular social media influencers took this challenge and tried this look.

Nose Hair Extensions

This started as a joke but then became a hit among people. Here women stick fake eyelashes with glue inside their nostrils. Though this was a hit trend, many people found it disgusting.

Ant-Trapped Nails

This weird nail art is made by making a flat bottom and then the curved nail is placed over it. Then ants are placed in it sealing the end. So, there will be ants moving in your nails.

Potato Beauty Blenders

This style went viral when a beauty blogger used a potato to blend makeup. Apart from potato, tampons, socks and even condoms were also used to blend makeup. Many YouTube makeup stars like Manny Mua and Jeffery Star also experimented with this potato blender.

Face Jewellery

Using face gems and crystals was hit in the 1990s, but they again came in trend this year. People are using large gems to decorate their face. But it's not safe for our skin as it requires glue to stick to the skin. The glue has chemicals in it, which is harmful to the skin.

Experimental Eyebrows

Defined eyebrows are every woman's dream, but this year saw women using wiggly eyebrows, feather eyebrows, fishtail to adorn their eyebrows.

