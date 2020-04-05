Blake Lively to turn hair stylist for Ryan Reynolds during quarantine; Deadpool star reveals he is dreading it

In a video chat with Stephen Colbert, he revealed that Blake had done it once before!

Like everybody else all over the world, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively too, are staying home along with their three daughters. Like many actors, the Deadpool actor too chatted with Stphen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about how he and his family are keeping themselves occupied during the pandemic that has caused the lockdown.

Ryan revealed, "we are doing a lot of home schooling." He also added that the family is lucky to have a small garden, "So we're learning a little bit about gardening," he said about how he his wife Blake Lively have been trying to make their self-isolation a more enriching and educational experience for their children. While being surrounded by girls, the actor also went on to reveal that he is quite enjoying it and doesn't miss masculine company at all. "They really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that's what I do," he said and also went on to reveal that he made dresses for his daughters out of tissue paper!

But that's not all! Like everybody else, Ryan too misses his hairdresser. But Blake Lively is ready to swoop in and give him an at-home haircut! But this won't be the first time that Blake will be acting as his hairstylist. She has given him a haircut once before and "it took two and a half-hours, and then at the end, it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or those gloves made out of sandpaper," Ryan revealed!

We hope the couple records the entire process on video!

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More