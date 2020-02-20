Bleach Myths Busted: THESE are the myths you should know about before opting for skin bleaching

Bleaching might be an easier way of dealing with facial hair rather than shaving, plucking or epilating. However, you should be unaware of the myths associated with skin bleaching since ages. Beauty gurus and dermatologists always recommend to not have skin bleaching. They say bleaching products are based on chemicals that are extremely harmful for our skin. It causes skin irritation, rashes, pigmentation, allergies, etc. So, here we busted the myths about skin bleaching that you should also know about before you opt for it. Check it out.

Bleaching is safe

According to dermatologists, bleach has sodium hypochlorite that causes a chemical reaction on our skin. This reaction can lead to skin breakouts and exposure to sunlight right after bleaching is also harmful to the skin as it causes irritation and pigmentation.

A patch test can be skipped

As skin bleaching may have an allergic reaction, it may leave permanent white spots on your skin. So, a patch test on the arm should never be skipped.

Bleaching causes hair to grow longer

Dermatologists say our facial hair grows at their roots or under the skin. But bleach only works on the upper surface of the skin and not under the skin. So, it doesn't do anything to the hair to grow longer.

Bleaching makes you fairer

Bleaching can only work on skin tan, pigmentation, blemishes, but it cannot change the skin complexion to make you look fairer. The chemical ingredients of bleaching cream are hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, sodium percarbonate, sodium, dithionate, etc. that lighten the facial hair but not the skin.

Bleach creams are all same

All bleaching products are not the same. The ingredients will show you that newly launched products are graded according to skin complexion. They also contain moisturising oils that can heal skin irritation.

Bleaching effect is permanent

Bleaching effect is temporary. Our skin tends to change for several internal and external factors like nutrition, hormones, pollution, sun exposure, smoking, etc. But according to popular beauty guru Shahnaz Husain, bleaching has numerous side effects on the skin because of its ingredients based on the chemical.