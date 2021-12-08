Body Care Routine: 6 simple and effective tips for a great start to finish game

The merry month has rolled around and traditionally the ritual is to gear up for some glam time. Does this hold only for getting your outfits sorted? Don't forget your skin in the process that's taken as much stress as you've consumed throughout the year. The road to all things nice can start with a stringent routine and let's help you give your skin the essential care it deserves.

Let's talk body care for once and not the usual why you need to get rid of makeup from your face. Pamper it and bring your skin back to life and let it know you haven't given it a backseat. Take these tips down and follow them through the days for healthy and youthful skin.

1) Have your skin slapped with a dollop of moisturiser? Time to cleanse it off with a suitable and harsh chemical-free body wash or organic soaps. Use a loofah if need be and rinse it off with tepid water.

2) Get your trusted scrub out. Be gentle when running it in circular motions on your skin. Scrubs are often made of ingredients that can lead to minor cracks and intense irritation. To slough away grime from your body, ensure to exfoliate twice a week with hydrating and skin-softening recipes. Try DIYs maybe?

3) If you’re someone who indulges in shaving often, keep your skin well soaked in water and exfoliated. This will prep your skin for a smoother process ahead and will help the razor slide through like a breeze. If your skin isn’t allergic to aloe vera, give it a go as this can be a great and natural alternative to the shaving creams that are packed with harmful chemicals.

4) Manicure and pedicure = The best time ever. This will help to soften your hands and feet, including the soles. Get the dirt buffed away, trim your nails, and give a good dose of hydration for all your nail bed.

5) Moisturise! This includes your foot cream as well. To keep your skin moisturised at all times no matter the season is key. This will prevent scaly skin and white patches caused due to dehydration. Pick buttery formulas for better results and baby soft skin.

6) Lastly, block the sun from being a trouble-maker. Only sunscreen can help you out. Do not think twice before your coat your body with sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun rays and to prevent a tan. Ensure to cover up your neck, elbows, and toe fingers as well if you’re opting for open sandals.

How do you like to pamper your skin? Share some tips with us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Man Crush Monday: 8 Times Vicky Kaushal showed how to dish out glorious wedding ready looks