Body lotions are the must-saves your skin shouldn't pass a day without; Here's why

What does your skincare routine read? Say yes to body lotions as well. These are the saving grace, a staple like no other and any person with dry skin would second this statement. You may have been a rule-breaker all your life but to forget the existence of these is wrong. In general, we may not devote enough time to our entire body as we would to that our face and neck. A body lotion is an ultimate water that can satiate flakey skin and prevent further cracks.

So, how and why must your skin count on it? Monsoon is about to hit us soon and whether you stay indoors or outdoors, mositurising your body is a step that stays. All those puddle splashes will become an everyday troubling sight and our bath sessions will only be doubled up. So here's when a rescuer in the name of body lotions come to put the lost moisture caused due to excess scrubbing, steam, and hot water. So it's vital to moisturise your body post shower but don't stick to just that. Without a second thought, slather a suitable soothing lotion on your skin post-shaving your arms and legs if you happen to indulge in one. Especially with cooling ingredients like cucumber, aloe vera gel, and so on to calm rashes if any, and smoothen your skin's texture.

Take a coin-sized amount and spread it well on your skin. Give it a good massage, and add excess lotion to dry areas. If your skin is too dry to handle, oil-based and thicker formulas will help you out and ease your skin's worries like premature signs of ageing, no show of glow, and damaged skin barrier. And, if your skin leans on the no-dry side, lighter and water-based formulas are where your choices must lie.

