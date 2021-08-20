Body oils: The saviour that will help you bid adieu to dry and dull skin

Body oils in general hold an icky reputation. Take coconut oil, for instance, it’s received both haters and fans over the years. Though people may have wiped out this oil completely from their life, it does not fail to do what it was intended for, moisturise the skin amply. Body oils aren't always about the bad texture, these can be easy to use.

Oils are looked up to for their ultra-nourishing care that can prevent skin dryness and lend a smooth skin which also improves your skin tone. They seep into your skin to ensure there is no scaly skin and repair the moisture barrier that is in need of help. These aren’t designed for your face but works amazingly on your body, opt for oils that are made with fruits, nuts, and flowers. The more natural, the best for your skin’s health. With festivities like Onam almost here, go for a bath after you’ve soaked up your skin with oil. You’ll see the real deal behind the soft and naturally glowing skin. Best bit? You don’t need gallons of oil on your body to learn its benefits, a little amount goes a long way.

If you’ve been following a regular skincare routine, slather your hands and feet with oils post-shower. They also impress cracked heels, take a little oil, and spread it on your heels. Follow this every day until you see the results. If you do have acne-prone skin, you can consult your doctor before you pick up oil for yourself because back acne can trigger things up for you by clogging your pores.

Have you used body oils before? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's makeup doesn't get done before three and a half hours; Here's why