7 Exfoliating body scrubs on Amazon

You can slather on moisturizer all day, every day, but if there's a build-up of dead cells blocking it, all the lotion in the world isn't going to work. Using a body scrub and exfoliating your skin can make all the difference when it comes to achieving, smoothing, glowing skin. e difference when it comes to achieving, smoothing, glowing skin. In this article, you'll find the best body scrubs for improving your skin’s health.

7 Exfoliating Body Scrubs

The most important thing to consider in a body scrub is the scrubbing particles. Sugar-based body scrubs are more hydrating and less harsh, and are good with sensitive or drier skin. Salt-based scrubs are good for those with very dry and rough skin and need deep exfoliation. Other scrubbing particles include jojoba beads and any type of nut or seed shell or powder.

1. SheaMoisture Body Scrub

This body scrub is perfect for illuminating dull skin. This is a natural exfoliating body scrub for a softer and smoother skin. This essential exfoliating body scrub or body polish gently removes dead skin cells while adding nourishing moisture through the power of shea butter and coconut oil. This cruelty-free skin care and body exfoliator and body scrub features the fresh, soothing scent of hibiscus flower. This exfoliating body scrub cleanser for dry skin has no sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no propylene glycol, no mineral oil, no animal testing and no petroleum.

Price: $8.52

Buy Now

2. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

This exfoliating body polish scrub is aluminum free and paraben free that also contains ¼ portion of moisturizing cream. When you use this body scrub, it gently removes dead skin cells to reveal a new layer of beautiful, radiant skin. This body scrub is PETA-certified cruelty-free. The macadamia nut extract makes your skin smooth and adds a natural fragrance to your skin and the rice milk makes it easily spreadable and produces a thick lather.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

3. Differin Body Scrub

This body scrub contains salicylic acid which is perfect to clear acne on back, shoulders and chest and prevent future breakouts without stripping skin. Formulated with an AHA/BHA complex of glycolic and salicylic acids, this scrub breaks up clogged pores and reduces the appearance of post-acne marks and discoloration. This product is gentle enough for daily use and all skin types.

Price: $10.97

Buy Now

4. O Naturals Exfoliating Face & Body Scrub

This is a natural exfoliating skin scrub featuring dead sea salt which exfoliates away dead skin and other debris from the skin’s surface. Essential oils present in this act as an outstanding cellulite reducer, so you can use this scrub for cellulite massaging, leaving the skin refreshed, vibrant and smooth. It also contains mint oil that soothes skin, fights acne and balances oil production, making this the perfect back acne scrub or body scrub for acne. On top of that this product contains antioxidant rich essential oils that reduce the signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: $13.49

Buy Now

5. M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

This luxurious body scrub contains Himalayan salt with lychee oil that helps restore your natural skin while scrubbing away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. Infused with collagen and stem cells, this scrub will take your skincare routine to the next level providing a boost in natural collagen production and increasing the longevity of your skin cell. A powerful combination including grapeseed oil that delivers unmatched anti-aging skin results. This body scrub is perfect for your pedicure kit for an at-home foot spa. Our unique blend of ingredients will help reduce the appearance of acne, cellulite, blackheads, wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, shaving bumps, stretch marks, scars, spider veins, blemishes and more.

Price: $24.13

Buy Now

6. MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

This salt-based body scrub removes dead cells, toxins, dirt, pollution, and from pores. This product is formulated with natural ingredients like lychee berry, sweet almond oil and various nutrients like Vitamin C. These nutrients help detoxify your skin by balancing pH levels and the pink salt crystals act as a pore-minimizer to restore smooth, soft skin. This cruelty-free scrub is a great leg exfoliator for strawberry legs.

Price: $14.24

Buy Now

7. pureSCRUBS Premium Organic Body Scrub

Formulated with fine grain dead sea salt infused with organic essential oils, nutrients and skin softeners will transform your skin making it soft, healthy and radiant. This body scrub helps reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, dark spots & acne scars. It is also great for ashy elbows and knees and ingrown hairs. An added bonus to the goodness of the scrub is that you get a wooden spoon, a loofah and a mini exfoliating soap bar with this product.

Price: $28.95

Buy Now

Body scrubs are essential for you as they remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin radiant and healthier. They also allow for your moisturizer to penetrate your skin better and are an essential part of your skin detox.

