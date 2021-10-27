Borage Seed Oil: The not so secret sauce to fight acne and brittle hair

Hair falling out and spotting wrinkles seems like a crisis you can't get part ways with? Think again, there's always something you'd gift yourself from the beauty shelves. This season to get healthy skin and hair is always in and so are the Borage seed that's made a beneficial arrival from the Mediterranean region to treat you nice.

Borage seed oil is the hero you need to count when your skin and hair give you a difficult time. The oil is extracted from the Borago officinalis which can be exemplary for it entails antioxidants Linolenic acid, this Omega-6 fatty acid boosts hydration, strengthens the barrier of your skin, and prevent water loss. It’s also enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that can be quick to help ease inflammation and acne which appears in a gruesome manner. When using it on the skin, blend it with carrier oils like olive oil and apply it on your skin before you seal your daily skincare routine with any heavy formula.

Get your hair to thrive, shine, and put its gorgeous moves forward as you prep to look well-dressed this festive season. But, this saviour of oil can be by your side at all times. If you’re lucky, it might work up a miracle. Borage seed oil helps to soothe an itchy scalp that can build up dandruff, strengthen brittle strands, add gloss to dull hair, and the best bit, it enhances hair growth. That’s the fatty acid walking an extra mile to lend you its benefits.

