Bored at home? Here's an easy DIY hair mask you can try with your BFF over the weekend

The weekend is here and while all we can do is chill with our BFF (we're doing this virtually but you get the gist, right?). It's time to utilize all this free time and make the most of the ingredients available at home. Pamper your mane with the goodness of banana and coconut oil and we're sure that you'll thank us later! Plus, it works on all hair types, so both you and your BFF are covered!

All you need:

1 mashed banana

2 vitamin E capsules

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

How to:

1 Mix one mashed banana and coconut oil in a bowl. Make sure you get a smooth paste.

2. If you know us, you know how big of a fan we are of Vitamin E capsules. So puncture two of those and mix the extracted oil in the mixture.

3. Religiously apply the mixture on your scalp and hair and leave it on for an hour.

4. Rinse with a shampoo and conditioner as you'd normally would. Avoid hot water.

Benefits:

Bananas help in moisturising the hair and scalp while also dealing with issues like dandruff. It is filled with natural oils that soften the hair and make it manageable.

Coconut oil helps in dealing with the frizziness while also nourishing the hair and scalp.

Vitamin E, on the other hand, improves scalp health and even promotes hair growth.

