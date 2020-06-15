Breakouts around your eyebrows? Here's why it happens and how to deal with it

Tiny pimples and breakouts around the area ruining your perfectly sculpted brows? Here's all you need to know.

Eyebrows have become our latest obsession. Gone are the days of overplucked brows, over-drawn ones with pencils in shades that didn't even match our skin tone. Now that we have figured out the right shape that frames our faces, there is still something that sprouts up - pimples beneath the brow hair!

Ever got your brows done to perfection only to have a pimple that hurts like hell, sprout up? Because of the redness it is difficult to conceal the bumps as well.

So, what is causing these bumps and how to stop them from sprouting up again?

According to dermatologists, it might be our grooming habits to blame!

Whether it is tweezing, waxing or even threading, once done they all cause breakouts that usually happen when the oil glands in the T-zone are higher than anywhere else.

Constant use of products

Brow gels have become increasingly common these days. They ensure the brows stay in place. Unfortunately, these gels tend to clog the pores in turn leading to breakouts and even black heads in some cases. Brow gels may even contain silicones that cause acne.

Not cleaning makeup brushes

Not cleaning makeup brushes well before using them again can also cause breakouts in the area as leaving them with old makeup, can clog pores and irritate skin.

What to do when breakouts appear?

Avoid touching the area. Don't mess with it by bursting the pimple or using a scrub as this might further aggravate the skin.

