Bridal Hair Tips: HERE are common mistakes every bride should avoid

Are you soon going to be a bride and are all set for the main day? If yes, then read below to find out some hair mistakes that brides should avoid by all means. These mistakes can not only spoil the hairdo, but can also spoil the entire look.

Wedding is one of the most important events of every bride's life. And she wants nothing but the best for her wedding. Be it the right colour outfits, or the right heel size, everything needs to be perfect. A bride dreams for her wedding from her childhood, and hence every intricate detail of the wedding means a lot to her and her family. But then there are some mistakes that the bride makes unknowingly, which sometimes doesn't go well with the outfits.

The place where they tend to make a mistake is in the hair department. We all love to experiment with our locks, but the wedding is the only time where you shouldn't experiment with your locks. Trying something new days before the wedding can leave your hair in need of rehab.

To save you from that, here are some common hair mistakes that brides make so that at least you can avoid them.

Washing hair on the day of the wedding:

Do not wash your hair on the wedding day. It is because bridal hairstyles are extensive and freshly washed hair makes it difficult to style them. But if you are the one who has to wash your hair daily, you can use dry shampoo, but refrain from washing it the regular way.

Getting hair coloured right before the wedding:

Colouring your hair is something that every girl likes to do. But experimenting with your hair before the D-day is not a good idea. It takes time for the colour to settle down. Experts suggest that brides should colour their hair at least a month or 15 days before the wedding.

Haircut:

Just like last-minute colour, avoid doing the last minute hair cut too. You can trim, but trying a new style is a BIG no. If you are not planning to keep your tresses open for the wedding functions, it’s better not to get a layered haircut. It can be difficult to style your hair in buns and elaborate hairdos if you have layers or even freshly cut ends.

Booking your hairstylist late:

Hairdos play an important role since they complement your outfit. And sometimes you become so busy with your outfits that you completely forget to book the hairstylist. You need to remember that simply having a hairstyle in mind is not enough. Because what if that hairstyle doesn't suit you face? It's always advisable to take a hair trial and that too at least 15 days before the wedding day. It gives your stylist enough time to try another look.

Not choosing the right flowers:

If you’re using flowers, speak to a florist on which ones will last longer. Store your flowers in the fridge to keep them looking fresh and take them out when you’re hairdo is getting finished.

