Bright coloured eye makeup is the biggest makeup trend right now and its time you learn it

Bright eyeshadows and colourful eyeliner are going to be big in 2020 and this is the right time to learn it all.

Considering that we have a lot of time on our hands during the quarantine, it is the right time to perfect all our makeup skills. So, while talking about makeup, we cannot forget that we’ve already entered the new year a few months ago (yes, we know it is difficult to believe that!) and looking at the condition of the world, we’ve absolutely forgotten about all the things that make us feel good. While a lot of people might not agree with us on this, but, makeup ad looking your best can actually help uplift your mood. So, while we are in this pandemic together, we can still try and calm ourselves down with makeup.

Talking about makeup, each year new and improved trends come around and while they stay on for long, there’s a great chance you do not get to try them out. So, before everyone starts stepping out with their glam on, its time to utilise your extra hours to learn about this new makeup trend. Just like the ‘no-makeup makeup’ look was big last year, this year its actually the opposite - coloured and bright eye makeup is what everyone is talking about. Looks like everyone got bored with their natural look and stepped out of their comfort zones. So, to be ahead of the game, it’s time you try it out with this simple 5 step tutorial:

1. Get your base ready, prime your eyes perfectly so that the shadow you apply stays on for long.

2. Do your brows. We know that the attention will all be on your eyes, but it is imperative to frame the face and perfectly shaped eyebrows covers most of that part.

3. Start by taking a coloured eyeshadow of your choice. Now, pack it on a brush. Make sure to take a minimum amount at first, you can always pack on more later. Now, just start lining your shadow along the waterline or your lash line (depends on what you are into). Start with a soft base first and then pack on more depending on what your style is.

4. Blend the edges of your eyeshadow to give it a softer look.

5. Finish it off with mascara and neutral lip so that it does not clash with the colour on your eyes. If you are still into making a bold statement, pick a contrasting lip shade that balances well with the bold eyes.

Bright eye trend is going to be big in 2020 and this is the best time to learn it all. Let us know your experience in the comments section below.

