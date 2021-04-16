Brighten up your mood while you are stuck at home with these self care products

Give yourself the treatment you crave and deserve from the comforts of your home with these products.

Being stuck at home has taken a large toll on all of us. We are all constantly anxious, stressed and just basically frustrated at the universe. But what can really help make this situation a little better is doing some self-care and providing yourself with love and pampering. Taking care of your skin and hair is the most essential in these times. Staying up late and lazing around can take a toll on your skin and wear it out. Also, not being able to go out with your friends can make you miss having fun and enjoying yourself. Here, we have a list of products that will make staying at home fun and not-so-boring.

mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub

If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

Ross Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles works the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

YogaHealthMart Relaxing Gel Eye Mask with Strap-on

Being in front of the screen all the time can really strain your eyes and cause exhaustion. This gel eye mask relieves stress and is very helpful in alleviating headache, droopy eyes and preventing puffiness. It will soothe your eyes within 30 minutes and make you feel fresh and energised.

Price: Rs.310

Buy Now

Infinity (JBL) Portable Wireless Speaker

Make every second of your life feel musical and dreamy with this portable wireless speaker. You can carry around this compact speaker anywhere and play your favourite tunes in your bedroom or your bathroom. These speakers are waterproof and feature dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass. It offers 9 hours of music playtime.

Price: Rs.1399

Buy Now

OnTech New Version Screen Expanders & Screen Magnifier

All of us have been spending most of our time watching netflix and munching on popcorn. Now you can watch your shows on your phone and attain the same TV-like experience with this screen expander. It enlarges the phone screen by 2-4 times and gives a clear picture, stronger motion and reduces fatigue on the eyes.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

UrbanGabru CharCoal Peel Off Mask

This charcoal peel off mask will deeply purify your skin and repair any damage caused due to pollution. It will unclog pores by removing dirt and extra oil and preventing blackheads. It nourishes the skin and controls the oil-water balance, leaving your skin with a refreshing glow.

Price: Rs.198

Buy Now

Garnier Face Serum Sheet Mask

These serum sheet masks come in a pack of 5 and will provide you with a spa-like refreshment at home. They are extremely hydrating and will brighten your skin, giving it a luminous glow in just 15 minutes. They also deeply purify the skin and repair any damage caused by pollution.

Price: Rs.346

Buy Now

AGARO ATOM Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

Gift yourself a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help you get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in your body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: Rs.849

Buy Now



For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Support women owned cosmetic brands with these products

Share your comment ×