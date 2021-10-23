Brighten up your smile with these trendy lipstick shades

Lipsticks are the most essential beauty product for every woman. It enhances the glow and brightens the smile. While keeping in mind the fashion and makeup trends, we bring to you some flawless collection of lipstick shades so that you may not lag behind. Scroll down and check out the perfect lipstick shade to amp up your daily or festive look.

1. Maybelline Nude Nuance

This creamy matte lipstick offers a non drying and uncrackable finish. The shade of lipstick compliments all sorts of casual and traditional outfits. The lipstick is infused with honey nectar and glides smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 202

2. Elle18 Rust Rag

This lipstick is perfect for you if you love stained lips. This hot red lipstick shade makes your lips pop out. This bold shade compliments simple single stroked kajal eyes effortlessly. Remember darker the lips, lighter the eyes.

Price: Rs. 75

Deal: Rs. 72

3. Nykaa Matte to Last Maithili

This matte lipstick ensures easy peasy application. The dark shade makes it the perfect contouring tool for lips. Defining your lips with this matte lipstick shade can keep your lips moisturises and crack-free.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 569

4. Faces Canada Natural Coco

Natural Coco is one such lip shade that can create wonders to your look. It has a silky cream application and is non-featuring. Faces Canada Natural Coco is infused with primer to attain flawless lips.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 557

5. Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour

Wish for light weighted lips but intensed shade? This Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour is then meant for you. It has a massive colour palette to match every skin tone. Be it any time of the day, your lipstick will look as if applied fresh. This lipstick doesn't budge and thus is suitable for attaining comfortable lightweight lips throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 295

Deal: Rs. 191

No make up story is complete without the appropriate shade of lipstick. Now contour your lips with these bold lipstick shades and slay it style. These trendy lipstick shades will definitely brighten your smile and define your lips beautifully. Pick your favourite shade now!

