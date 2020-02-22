BTS: V, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J Hope and Suga REVEAL their beauty secrets

Are you an ARMY and want to know the beauty secrets of Bangtan Boys? Then you are at the right place. Read on to know more.

It won't be wrong to say that K-pop and K-beauty are two amazing gifts from South Korea to the world with many currently hooked on to both. With the emergence of these two, one cannot ignore the rise and the rise of the K-pop band that is BTS. Even those who are unfamiliar with K-pop, they must be at least knowing Bangtan Boys. They have been taking the world by storm with their songs. They are in the news right now as they released their new album Map of the Soul: 7.

Aside from their foot-tapping songs, smooth dance moves and cute personalities, many are insane about the Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS' members good looks. Their smooth and glowing skin, pink lips, cool colourful hairdos are hard to ignore. Their beauty clearly makes them stand apart from the rest of the boy bands in the world and their legions of fans ARMY will agree to this.

Today we are talking about their skin secrets that they have shared with Allure.

Starting with V, he is known for her cute and funny expressions. In the interview with Allure, he revealed that he uses dampen cotton pads with toner. He also uses lotions twice, when he is flying. He also asked his fans to recommend him a good product as his skin becomes dry and oily relatively fast.

Coming to Jin, he revealed that he values his skin very much and he takes good care of his skin. He also shared how he loves using sheet masks (one of the popular K-beauty products) as his skin is dry.

Speaking of J-Hope's skincare regime, he revealed that he uses a toner and face cream in the morning. And at night, he uses toner, essence, acne care, lotion, cream. He also visits dermatologist when he is free.

RM's biggest concerns are dry skin and zits. He tries his best to keep his skin moisturised as his skin is dry most of the time. He also disclosed that his favourite skincare brand is Mediheal.

Jungkook's skin concern is also similar to RM's. It is very stressful for him when he gets pimples. He uses toner and cream for night and morning routine.

Wondering what is the secret of Jimin's glowing skin, then let me tell you that it is water. He added how he tries to clear his mind by cleansing face.

Suga, as we know, is the most low-maintenance member of the Bangtan Boys; he revealed that he does not take care of his skin at all and that is his bad skincare habit.

Credits :Allure

