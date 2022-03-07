The buzz around scalp exfoliation and ALL you need to know about how to do it right for the best hair ever

It is a no-brainer that the key to healthy hair is a healthy scalp. Due to environmental factors and post-COVID, hair loss issues have drastically increased among the youth. To combat this, some lifestyle changes including eating healthy, regularly working out, staying hydrated and cleaning hair often is necessary. One thing that is often forgotten is the cleansing of the scalp.

Just like the skin, the scalp too needs to be exfoliated often to get rid of the dead skin cells and grime accumulated at the roots. Here are some easy ways to exfoliate your scalp and how to do it right.

Benefits of exfoliating your scalp:

Makes the scalp squeaky clean

When the dead skin cells and dirt block the pores on the scalp, it blocks the hair follicles and stunts growth and might even cause dandruff in certain situations. Exfoliating the scalp clears the buildup of styling products and boosts growth while allowing the roots to breathe.

Promotes blood circulation

Just like the blood flow of the skin increases with a regular massage and exfoliation, the same goes for the scalp.

Glossy hair

Since the roots are allowed to breathe thanks to the extraction of the dirt from the top layer, new hair grows which is of course healthier. This enables the hair to look glossier, become thicker and reduce issues like frizz.

The right way to exfoliate your scalp:

Slough away the buildup from your scalp with the help of a scalp scrub. Massage the product on your scalp in soft circular motions of your fingertips to get rid of the grime. Wash off with water.

Experts advise that the scalp should be exfoliated once every week and no more than that as it messes with the pH balance of your scalp.

