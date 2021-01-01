Bye Bye 2020: An easy dermat approved skincare ritual EVERY GIRL should inculcate in 2021

New year new you? Instead of changing your entire self this year, here are some small changes to make to your skincare rituals for the best skin of your life!

Stepping into the new year 2021 will be a lot different from the years before that! The on-going situation is not going to suddenly change as we enter the new year which is why the skincare resolution you had taken at the beginning of 2020 is not going to work for 2021.

Masks will follow us invariably into 2021 compelling us to adopt a skincare routine apt for the not so new normal. Masks are unavoidable but the complex skin issues are avoidable with a relevant skincare routine. Skin irritation, inflammation, and Maskne are a concern which essentially triggers due to masks that cannot be treated with the composition of regular skincare products.

Here are a few new steps that are a must-have for your skincare routine:

Indoor or outdoor sunscreen is a must

Now that most of us are confined indoors, we think skipping this step of our routine is okay. This is a common misconception. Sunscreen should be a non-negotiable part of the routine keeping in mind that your skin is still exposed to UV radiation, and a protective layer is always good.

A pre- mask skincare routine

It is important to add a layer of the right product between your skin and the masks which acts as a protective cushion. These products avoid direct contact and friction controlling irritation to the skin. The gel will aid in controlling sweat and oil build-up that prevents clogged pores and will hydrate and soothe the skin.

Choose the right product

With a new ritual, it is also important to choose relevant products to aid better results. In these circumstances, I would recommend being mindful of product composition. Opt for sulfate-free and paraben-free skincare products that consist of soothing properties. Pick a calming face wash that maintains the skin’s pH is an ideal before and after product that will leave the skin refreshed.

Avoid overindulging

This sudden free time in our hands a lot of us are on a self-pampering spree. One must comprehend that overindulging and disturbing your skin can lead to reverse effects than intended. Deep exfoliation should be limited to once a week and face packs, sheet masks to be used once in a week. Use exfoliating molecules like AHAs,

salicylic acid, retinol with caution if the skin is irritated and sensitive.

About the author: Dr Sejal Shah – Consultant dermatologist at Kaya Youth

Credits :pexels

