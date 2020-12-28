Bye Bye 2020: Here are the TOP beauty & makeup tips we've learned from social media in 2020

2020 has been a year where social media played a very important role in making quite a few beauty and makeup trends popular. Here are our top picks!

We’ve stayed indoors for the most part of 2020 which means that we’ve come across some major DIY hacks and ways to make the most of the things available at home. While staying indoors and avoiding salons (for the love of life), we’ve all managed to indulge in home remedies and at-home skincare routines at least once in these many months. Not just that, a lot of us have also used this time effectively to brush up on our makeup skills. While doing so, social media platforms have played an important part in helping us discover some of the major beauty and skincare trends of 2020 and here are our top favourites!

Fox eye makeup look

Elongated eyes and a snatched look is what made most of us look chiselled during the year. Around the mid-2020, the Fox Eye makeup challenge took social media platforms by a storm where makeup enthusiasts tried to recreate the elongated eye look. Supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid already swore by the makeup look and people were very keen on recreating it! Cleopatra-esque definition is what ruled most of our makeup aesthetics!

The flawless foundation hack

This hack had literally everyone talking and it requires you to use the products you would typically use at the end of the look first. So you start off with a moisturised face and follow it up with a translucent powder and a setting spray (sounds weird, but works!) You then complete it off with a primer followed by a foundation for a flawless finish that will last all day.

It’s all in the eye

Go take cues from your favourite makeup artists and make the most of your eye makeup. While masks covered most of our faces, eyes were the only thing you could play with. Take cues from James Charles to make the most of your colourful palette of eyeshadow.

DIY EVERYthing

From lip gloss to face packs to cheek tints and everything else in between, this year has been all about making the most of the ingredients available at home. To be honest, this year, we’ve seen it all! DIY body shimmers were quite the rage and all it required was your favourite highlighter and body oil to do the drill!

Sock Curls

No, it’s not a type and you read it right. Sock curls were a real thing this year that literally required you to use your socks to curl your hair. All you need to do to achieve these curls is wrap your sectioned hair around a sock and wait until it dries ut. This was definitely a new addition to the list of heatless curl methods.

Eyebrow slit

This is been the IT makeup trend this year. While it hasn’t been very popular in India, it has been a raging trend across the world. It requires you to shave a little line on your eyebrow to give that edgy look. Women and men who weren’t very keen on making a commitment with a razor chose for a faux look using concealer. Let’s appreciate the simplicity of this trend, I mean, it’s not as bad as squiggly brows right?

While these trends have literally made our 2020 at home a little more entertaining we cannot wait for what 2021 has in store for us. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

