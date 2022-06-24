Calendula can be your new go-to for supple, nourished and super healthy skin

Another day, another beauty gyaan you think? What does it boil down to if you don't help your skin and hair live their best life? That's why you need us to give you a push. Call us flower fanatics already from rose to hibiscus and now calendula, we have way too many reasons to crush on these. As vibrant as its energy is and with its mild fragrance, have these yellow and orange flowers not blown your minds away yet? Wait for it, its skincare benefits are something to behold if you want some nourishment and anti-ageing tips.

With their roots in northern Mediterranean countries, Calendulas are more like the cousin of marigold flowers. These boast of major help and guess what? It's known to be kind enough to work on skin irritation. Start with a patch test and when you see a green signal, go with the norm. With its anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, it soothes diaper rashes too and itchiness on the skin.

As per its anti-ageing benefits, calendula helps in elevating collagen production. The antioxidants and flavonoids present in this help neutralize free radicals and shield the skin from UV damage, pollution, and also aid in tightening saggy skin. As hydration is key for the skin to be nourished, the combination of linoleic and calendric acid contributes toward protecting the skin's barrier which can keep all the accumulated hydration intact. Calendula is best used as oil and blended with carrier oils like coconut or jojoba for better results. This can go easy on your skin. If skincare products like moisturisers or serums infused with this flower interest you, give it a try.

