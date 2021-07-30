Calling out to all the Disney lovers: Bring that world into your beauty regime with these 8 products

If you are anything like me, I am sure you can understand my undying love for Disney. You can never be too old for Disney. If you too grew up with Disney and continue to be obsessed, here is proof that it is not just for kids. If you always wanted to feel like a Disney Princess but never felt like you had the right tools to pull off your favourite character’s magical look, then that’s all about to change! Here, we have curated a list of all Disney-themed beauty products that will take your everyday look up a whole bunch of notches, and do not even get me STARTED on the packaging. So keep your card ready, because I am sure you would want to add all these products to your shopping cart right away!

Disney Princesses Face Mask Booklet

Have you ever wanted smooth and glowing skin like your favourite Disney Princess? This face mask booklet consists of 4 revitalising face masks, paying tribute to our favourite princesses. The Ariel face mask is infused with cucumber to cool and moisturise, the Aurora face mask is enriched with lavender to gently and aromatically relax the skin, the Jasmine face mask consists of antioxidant green tea to refresh and revitalise, and the Belle face mask is enriched with rose water to calm skin for a smooth, healthy glow. They all come in a cute little booklet that looks just like a Disney storybook!

Price: $17.95

Buy Now

Disney Princess Aurora Makeup Headband

Feel like a princess whenever you put this headband on and begin your morning or night routine with a clean canvas. This headband is a fun and adorable way to keep your hair neatly tucked away while doing make-up, applying creams and moisturisers, or using a face mask. Made out of soft fabric, this headband won’t tug on your hair or skin. Moreover, it is washable, making it perfect to use while you’re applying foundation or even a clay mask that can get a little messy.

Price: $12

Buy Now

Disney Princesses Bath Fizzers

This set of three is a perfect “Fit For A Princess”. It consists of bath fizzers inspired by Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Ariel from the Little Mermaid. These fizzers are infused with lovely lavender, rose, and vanilla fragrances, perfect for relaxation and smelling so good right before a good night’s sleep. Drop one of these wool ball fizzers under running water, climb in, and let your troubles fizz away!

Price: $12

Buy Now

Disney Villains Face Mask Booklets

Has adulthood made you relate more to the Disney villains than to the princesses? If yes, then we also have a booklet comprising 3 revitalising Disney villain face masks. It includes the Evil Queen face mask that is enriched with apple, known for containing antioxidants which help promote radiant and glowing complexion, the Maleficent face mask infused with antioxidant green tea to refresh and rejuvenate skin, and the Ursula face mask infused with cucumber to cool, moisturise, and hydrate.

Price: $17.95

Buy Now

Lip Smacker Belle Lip Balm

In order to have soft, kissable lips like every Disney Princess, wearing lip balm is an essential. This lip balm features a different Belle emoji expression on each side, one cute lip balm, two different expressions! The classic and conditioning formula will smooth and moisturise your lips. It will help make your lips glossier and keep them soft and shiny, while also preventing chapped and cracked lips.

Price: $4.95

Buy Now

Disney Princess Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette consists of a shade for your every mood! The shimmery shades will ensure that you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. From neutral tones, to soft pinks to smokey eyes, this highly pigmented eyeshadow palette has got it all! Trying to figure out which combo to use from this palette may make you late for a very important date, but at least you will look stunning when you get there!

Price: $19.76

Buy Now

Lash Princess Ariel Waterproof Mascara

You could travel under the sea and even then this mascara won’t smudge or drip down your eyes. This waterproof mascara comes in a mermaid-approved version with a limited edition Ariel princess illustration. The conic shape fiber brush sculpts individual lashes for definition and volume, without clumps or globs. You can go about your day free from flaking and fading! This mascara does not flake, fade, or wear off, making it a perfect all-day, long lasting mascara. Sweat and tears are no match!

Price: $3.99

Buy Now

Disney Rapunzel Liquid Lipstick

Feel the immense confidence Rapunzel felt when she finally got out of the confined tower. Except, you do not need a prince or a charming thief to help you feel the confidence. All you need is this smudge-proof, long-lasting liquid lipstick. It glides smoothly on the lips and even moisturises them, ensuring that there is no flaking and drying up of the lips. You can simply put this in your handbag and carry it wherever you go!

Price: $34.99

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion