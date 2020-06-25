Calling out all freckle fans: THIS is the new faux freckle trend taking over the internet and it’s NATURAL

Henna freckles are winning over the internet and if you’re a fan of it, it’s time you try it out! Check out how

It’s 2020 and for those who are not aware, freckles have been the rage for as long as we can remember. There was a time when freckles or skin imperfections were hidden with makeup but now it’s the age to embrace it in all its glory. These tiny spots around your nose have the power to give you great natural depth and for those who are not sure even yet, imperfect skin is in and people are going gaga over it!

I personally have been blessed with good skin but when it comes to freckles, I’ve always caved in and drew some with makeup. They always turned out to be much darker than I needed and never looked natural and we could blame that on my makeup skills. However now, there’s a new faux freckle trend that is taking over the internet and no you do not need makeup for it!

Henna freckles have been taking over the internet with everybody from teens to beauty gurus giving it a try and posting about their gorgeous results. If you do not know what henna is - it is a natural dye that leaves a stain on the skin. It is popular amongst eastern cultures especially for the bride where they apply tattoo designs for auspicious occasions.

This natural ingredient is used to draw subtle specks on the face as if someone sprinkled powder.

The internet is flooding with tutorials and at home freckle kits and here’s how beauty gurus are giving it a try!

As an added bonus, if you end up messing it up, the faux freckles fade away in a few days. We’re definitely getting inspired by this tutorial and contemplating whether or not we should give it a try!

