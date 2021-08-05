Calling out to the new moms: 7 Skincare products that every new mom must have

Pregnancy is the most beautiful moment in every woman’s life but this is also the time when the entire body starts changing. From morning sickness to weight gain to hair loss and skin problems, hormonal imbalance makes a woman go through a lot. As a new mom, it is not just your health that you need to pay attention to, you also have to pay attention to your skin as it requires extra love and care during this phase. Every pregnancy and post-pregnancy skin issue like dry skin, stretch marks and breakouts can be tackled with the right use of beauty products. So here, we have the most effective products that you must add to your shopping cart right away!

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with Vitamins C, B3, B5 and E, Hyaluronic Acid and Soybean Phospholipids containing highly concentrated ingredients that repair by penetrating deep into the skin to hydrate, brighten and help reduce pigmentation and fine lines. This serum will brighten, hydrate, moisturise your skin and reduce skin pigmentation, improving uneven skin tone and fine lines.

Price: Rs.465

Buy Now

Bio-Oil

The main skin concern during and post pregnancy are the stretch marks. This Bio oil is crafted to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks from pregnancy. It is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains vitamin A, vitamin E, Calendula oil, Lavender oil, Rosemary oil, Chamomile oil in a Purcellin Oil base. The breakthrough ingredient Purcellin oil is what makes the formulation light and quick absorbing so that all of the goodness of Vitamins and plant extracts is absorbed into the skin.

Price: Rs.525

Buy Now

Bare Body Essential Stretch Marks Cream

Stretch marks are a common problem in women who go through pregnancy, drastic weight changes or hormonal imbalance due to loss of elasticity of the skin and lack of hydration. This cream is enriched with natural ingredients like cocoa butter, glycolic acid and shea butter to soften, hydrate and exfoliate skin, thus restoring elasticity and helping prevent the appearance of stretch marks. It is fortified with glycolic acid that exfoliates the skin and reveals smooth, spotless and anti-scar skin, shea butter repairs and hydrates the skin and cocoa butter deeply nourishes, moisturises and helps replenish collagen.

Price: Rs.342

Buy Now

The Moms Co. Pregnancy Gift Box

Now you can literally get all the skincare pregnancy essentials for a mom-to-be or a new mom in one box with this product. It consists of a natural body butter made with a combination of cocoa and shea butter with moisturising oils that increase the skin's natural elasticity, providing comfort to the stretching belly, hips and breasts, a body wash with coconut based mild cleansers and natural moisturisers that will help the skin restore its natural balance and essential oils that help with the morning sickness, and a body stretch oil packed with 7 powerful oils and natural Vitamin E that increase the skin's natural elasticity.

Price: Rs.1182

Buy Now

Sanfe Breast Toning & Massage Oil

As a new mom, feeding your baby 10 times a day can really make the breasts saggy. This natural oil will ​​lighten the stretch marks and visible lines on and around the breast area. It also firms the breast and tones the skin by improving the texture. It is very light on the skin as it gets absorbed easily leaving no stickiness behind. Enriched with apricots, vitamin E and C, it helps in cellulite reduction.

Price: Rs.616

Buy Now

Mamaearth Stretch Marks Cream

Another effective product enriched with shea and cocoa butter that helps in soothing and preventing stretch marks in pregnant women and new moms. It also consists of milk protein that is beneficial to soothe irritated, dry skin, as it works to hydrate and lock in moisture. The peptides help to build collagen and restore elasticity in skin. They also help with reducing the appearance of stretch marks or scars.

Price: Rs.500

Buy Now

Mom & World Nipple Butter

Nursing a newborn is not easy. It can make your nipples dry and extremely sore. This nipple cream helps relieve irritation and helps revitalise sensitive, sore, or chapped nursing nipples. It contains chamomile extract and avocado extract to relieve itchy, dry, irritated skin, and soothe inflammation. It is also enriched with extra virgin olive oil and sweet almond oil that deeply hydrates and soothes skin while calendula and sunflower oil regenerates torn skin tissue and helps heal.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion