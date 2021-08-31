Can’t find the perfect shade of lipstick? Here are 10 lip shades perfect for Indian skin tones!

India is a beautiful amalgamation of cultures, each different from the other - as are our skin tones. The range of Indian skin tones is truly expansive - we have people who have a fair complexion, people with lusciously dark skin and every beautiful colour in between. How then do we decide which shade of lipstick is THE one for Indian skin tones? The answer is that there cannot be a one-for-all deal here, but finding YOUR perfect shade is not as hard as it seems!

The secret to finding your perfect lip shade lies with your undertones.

Most Indian complexions have warmer undertones, and yellows are also pretty common. One of the simplest ways to discover what your undertones are is to take a peek at your choice of jewelry. If you find that silver jewelry seems to look better on you as compared to gold, you most likely have cool undertones, and vice versa. If you don’t really notice a difference and love both, then you most likely have a neutral undertone.

Now, what does this mean?

To put it simply, having warm undertones means your skin has yellow, peach or golden as underlying colours, cool undertones consist of hints of pink or blue, and neutral undertones are a mixture of both. When looking for your perfect shade of lipstick, the key is to find a colour to counteract your undertones, leaving the skin looking radiant instead of sallow and washed out.

The good news is that we scoured the internet to find the right shade for everyone, and for every occasion! Here are some of our favourite ones -

For lighter skin and cooler undertones

If you fall under this bracket, you should steer clear from really light lip shades which can make you look washed out. Instead, go for cooler lip colours. If you wish for a nude shade, go for a barely-there peachy rose and for bolder moments and some drama, reach for bright shades like scarlet red, fuschia pink or bright corals! Here are some you should check out -

Lakmé 9 to 5 Matte Lipstick - Peachy Affair

Elle 18 Color Pops Matte - N51Nude Fix

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick - 630 Flaming Fuchsia

Revlon Ultra HD Lip Polish - Cherry On Top

For medium skin and yellowish undertones

If your skin colour is anywhere between a wheatish to a copper, your skin can be categorized as medium toned. In this case, it’s best to play around with warm shades of lipstick - we’re talking fiery corals, cherry red and rosewood nudes. If you fall within this category, don’t hesitate to experiment with a little orange either! All these hues add a golden glow to your complexion.

Elle 18 Color Pops Matte - Coral Dose

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Mousse - Dusty Rose

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick - Delicate

For darker skin and warm undertones

If your skin colour ranges from a honey caramel to chocolate brown, you have darker skin. You should definitely reach out for lip shades with yellowish undertones. Try out punchy pink, crimson red, lily coral or gingerbread brown nudes as your best picks! A true red is for moments that call for bold pops of colour, while darker shades will keep your lips as the central focal point.

Elle 18 Color Pops Matte - Red Spin

Lakmé 9 to 5 Weightless Lip & Cheek Mousse - Coffee Lite

Lakmé Forever Matte Liquid Lip Color - Crimson Rose

