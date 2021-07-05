Cannot find a perfume that suits you the best? Now make your own perfume at home

Your perfume scent says a lot about your personality, and hence it is vital to choose a perfume that resonates with your personality the best.

Have you ever come across a perfume bottle that screams you and reflects the best with your personality? And then have turned the bottle and looked at the pricing, having all your dreams shattered to the ground? If yes, you are not alone. Certain perfumes are just dramatically high-priced and there is no way you can afford them. What if we told you that you can make your perfect scent at home in the most minimal cost ever? Yes, that is right! Here, we have a super easy process for you to make perfume at home. We also have listed products that you will require in the making process. These products will cost less than a luxury perfume bottle and will let you make at least 10 of those bottles. Here is a step-to-step guide to help you create your own perfume.

Step 1:

Take 2 tablespoons of a carrier oil of your choice. You can either go for jojoba oil, coconut oil or sweet almond oil. Pour the carrier oil into the bottle of your choice.

Step 2:

Add base, middle, and top notes of your choice. In this step you can use any 3 essential oils that you like. One for the base note, one for the middle and one for the top note. Top notes are the notes you smell first. Hence, add 9 drops of top notes. Middle notes are the core of the fragrance. Add 15 drops of middle notes. And finally, base notes are the notes that extend the longevity of the middle notes. So add 6 drops of base notes.

Step 3:

Fill the mixture of carrier oil and essential oils with 6 tablespoons of alcohol. You can also add vodka if you have nothing else available. Secure the lid, and let it sit for 48 hours. The longer you leave it, the stronger it gets.

Step 4:

Once you are satisfied, add 2 and a half tablespoons of bottled water and transfer the perfume to your main perfume bottle using a coffee filter and a funnel. Now, enjoy your new fragrance!

These home-made perfumes are not only cost-effective, but will also help you avoid harmful chemicals, customise your fragrance and are ideal for sensitive skin.

