Caramel hair colour: Highlight your hair in a caramel hue at home with these products

A caramel hair colour is a sun-kissed, buttery shade. The warm golden undertones is why it is loved by modern women and girls. Caramel hues hit the perfect balance between the rich shades of red, blonde, and brunette. Plus, it has a bit of each, showing a mix of everything under different kinds of light. Especially when it’s against a rich, darker base colour. The way the light catches the subtle variation within the hues makes caramel one of the most nuanced hair colours. Here is an easy and effective way to highlight your hair in a beautiful caramel shade at home.

Caramel hair colour at home:

1. Choose your hair colour

For highlights, you’ll either need to use bleach or a dye that’s lighter than your hair colour, depending on your hair’s colour and condition. It's best to aim for a colour that is one to two shades lighter than your base colour.

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Hair Colour, Caramel Brown

This hair colour provides a clean and easy preparation, and application. This rich, radiant, gorgeous is made with an excellent exclusive non-drip crème. This one time use pack consists of a protective colouring creme, a creme developer, a new scalp comfort shampoo and a French rose oil nourishing mask. It colours your hair without damaging them.

Price: Rs.514

L’Oreal Paris Casting Creme Hair Colour, Caramel Brown

This hair colour will give you a salon-like finish that illuminates dark hair to give a visible and vibrant colour. It has no ammonia, lasts upto 32 washes, and gives nourished and healthy hair with 93 percent less breakage. The kit contains a colourant creme, a developer creme and a shine masque with royal jelly that adds a glossy shine to the hair.

Price: Rs.585

Garnier Colour Naturals Creme Hair Colour, Caramel Brown

This is an ammonia free hair colour and has a superior colour lock technology which gives you rich long lasting colour that lasts upto 8 weeks. The colour comes in a range of 8 gorgeous shades especially suited for Indian skin tones. It is enriched with the goodness of 3 oils – almond, olive and avocado which nourishes hair and provides a shiny, long lasting colour. Your hair will love the nourishment and you will love the colour! The kit contains a colourant, a developer, a conditioner and gloves.

Price: Rs.360

2. Get the highlighting tools

Mix the colour as per your need in a bowl with the highlighting brush. Section your hair with the comb and clips provided. Put a foil under the strand you want to highlight, apply the colour with the brush and cover the strand with the foil. Leave this on for 45 mins.

Faigy Hair Colour Mixing Kit

This is a must-have professional hair colouring accessories kit. The hair colour mixing kit contains everything you need to colour your hair and achieve beautiful colour results. There are easy to read measurements located inside of the bowl, and the rubber ring around the bottom prevents the bowl from sliding. The brush is soft, but firm enough to apply colour to each strand evenly. The highlight weaving comb makes highlighting the hair super easy and fast, perfect for highlights, lowlights, colouring, balayage, micro braiding and more.

Price: Rs.247

Faigy Highlight Silicone Hair Dye Cap

Get professional style highlights at home for a fraction of the cost with this flexible, durable and completely reusable hair highlighting cap. Made from high grade silicone this cap is shaped for a comfortable fit. A needle is included and you can poke holes wherever you want on the cap. The cap is supplied with a rounded metal hook that is used to pull your hair through the ready made perforations in the cap.

Price: Rs.173

3. Use a sulphate-free shampoo

Wash off the colour after 45 minutes using a sulphate-free shampoo that will keep the colour protected and your hair healthy.

TRESemme Pro Protect Sulphate Free Shampoo

This sulphate-free shampoo is infused with the goodness of Moroccan Argan Oil. It oozes with moisturising, nourishing and conditioning properties, for a shine that lingers. Using a good sulphate-free shampoo retains the hair colour and maintains your natural shine.

Price: Rs.494

4. Condition with a sulphate-free conditioner

After shampoo, squeeze out the excess water from your hair and then apply a good amount of sulphate-free conditioner on the lengths. Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes before washing it with cold or lukewarm water.

PureSense Macadamia Deep Nourishing Hair Conditioner

Enriched with the goodness of ethically-sourced Macadamia Nut Oil, this hair conditioner softens hair and adds shine to your tresses. Packed with Hydrolysed Rice Protein, this hair conditioner controls frizz. The sweet nutty fragrance of this hair conditioner soothes and calms your senses. This pure formulation is recommended for dry hair and chemically treated hair.

Price: Rs.557

5. Use a hair serum

After your hair is washed and dried, nourish and condition your tresses with a hair serum that will prevent split ends and drying of hair.

Streax Professional Argan Secrets Colour Protect Hair Serum

This hair serum prevents frizz and provides instant shine and smoothness to coloured hair, thereby enhancing its radiance and keeping it manageable and soft. It is specially formulated for coloured hair because post colouring care for hair is as critical as taking care during the colouring procedure. It is created with Advanced Colour Reinforcer Technology and UV Protection that gives your hair additional and longer colour retention. It is enriched with Argan Oil, which is known to nourish your hair.

Price: Rs.320

These caramel hair colours when used with the highlighting kit, sulphate-free shampoo, conditioner and hair serum will give you salon-like highlights from the comfort of your home. You will also have the liberty to choose which strands you wish to highlight and how deep or light you want the colour to be.

