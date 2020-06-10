Cardi B REVEALS her go to DIY hair mask for glowing hair with ingredients from your kitchen

Not just us, Cardi B too has a go-to DIY hair mask that she whips up in her kitchen! Read on to know more.

While the world is still recuperating from the lockdown, dealing with protests and more, a ways of dealing with things is self care. DIY home remedies for the skin and hair have been our go-to, to stay sane during the situation. But it seems like it's not just us. Celebrities too seem to be using this as a coping mechanism. Everybody from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday are whipping up face masks at home. Hollywood celebrities are not far behind. Cardi B also took to her social media to reveal her DIY hair mask. And surprise-surprise, all the contents are available in your kitchen!

On Monday, the singer showed off the natural texture of her hair and a simple hair mask recipe that she uses both on herself and her daughter! "My hair gets like this when you blow dry it, then two days later it gets puffed up like this. Even when you braid it," she said in the video and added that despite how straight her hair is, it still needs moisture. "All the good things that you put in your body, you've got to put in your hair," she said while whipping up her DIY treatment.

The ingredients include: Avocado, Bananas, Mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, eggs, honey. She whips this up in a blender until a smooth, creamy green paste is formed and then applies it on her hair. The I Like It hitmaker also uses this on her daughter Kulture's hair, but with lesser honey, for it tends to get sticky as well.

