Carrier Oils: The perfect fix for your skin lies in this guide

Find the right ingredient match for your skin type.

The vitality of slathering oils to your hair still holds relevance because of its promising powers of combating hair fall and keeping your nourishment in check. This demands a question: How skeptical are you when using base oils for your skin? Pointers like it's icky and may lead to congested pore pop up instantly. Right? But, we’d love to break it to you. Oils aren’t made to disappoint when you know what makes the cut for your skin type. Here’s an example, coconut oils suit dry skin compared to oily skin. It isn’t non-comedogenic. Pick grapeseed oil instead for oily skin.

Always ensure to prep the base of your skin with healthy oils packed with fatty acids, antioxidants, and moisture-enhancing agents. Any oil when applied in moderate quantity, there is no harm but a chock-full of pleasantness that will follow for your skin. Read this guide to learn which oil deserves a spot of glory in your skincare routine.

Dry skin

Jojoba oil- A natural emollient that keeps dehydration away. Extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant, this oil can be used as a moisturiser when blended with your regular cream or as a makeup remover.

Coconut oil- Enriched with fatty acids, it aids in preventing skin dryness and enhances the suppleness of your skin.

Also try: Rosehip oil and pomegranate oil.

Normal skin

Sweet almond oil- From protecting against UV damage to improving skin tone and hydrating your skin, it's a forever blessing for this skin type.

Pomegranate oil- This anti-inflammatory fruit oil helps to control excess sebum, enhance skin elasticity, nourish your skin, and keep wrinkles at bay. And, yes it does not lead to blocked pores.

Also try: Argan oil and sesame oil.

Acne-prone skin

Rosehip oil- A gift from nature that is recharged with linoleic acid to help combat acne and reduce blemishes.

2) Watermelon seed oil- The non-comedogenic oil sucks up excess sebum, detoxifies the skin, and retains moisture.

Also try: Evening primrose and sesame oils.

Combination skin

Flaxseed oil- With a blend of anti-inflammatory properties and essential fatty acids, it ups the nourishment factor and soothes inflammation.

2) Grapeseed oil- Housed with antioxidants, it seeps into your skin to keep it hydrated, unclogged, and acne-free.

Also try: Jojoba and Marula oils.

Which oil do you prefer to use? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 Cinnamon DIY face masks: A healing hero that can lay acne to rest

Credits :PIXABAYPEXELS

Share your comment ×