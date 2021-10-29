Carrot Oil: Time for a champi for the love of stronger and shinier hair

A full-time vegetarian will know it all about carrots. Its nutritional value starts from its roots and goes on to make for a healthy snack. Ditch your junk food and munch on it. It will do good to your eyes, overall health, and hair. Do we have your attention now? Next time you see your hair fall out, you'll remember this vegetable in less than a second.

If you've steered clear of a mighty and hard-working vegetable like carrots, you've been at a great loss. It's true olive, almond, onion, and fenugreek oils have made you a loyal fan of these for a long time now, but it's never too late to try carrot oil for the benefit of your hair. Think luscious and strong locks, sounds like a dream but you can make it happen with a stringent hair massage routine. When applied to your hair, it helps speed up hair growth, and leave it immensely moisturised from root to tip. The antibacterial properties present in this orange veggie aids in fighting dandruff and easing up the itch for you.

It’s also loaded with vitamin A which makes it easy to reduce hair loss and boost hair growth as it strengthens your hair follicle. It does its best to prevent hair breakage, and protect your hair from damage that can be the result of environmental factors like pollution and the harsh sun. Who doesn’t love the hair that’s soft to touch and glossy to look at? Apply the oil once a week, keep it for an hour, and wash it off with a chemical-free shampoo. Pro tip: Heat it a little before application.

