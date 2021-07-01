Cashew milk DIY masks: Time for wrinkles, acne, and dull hair to scoot

No matter your skin and hair concerns, cashews have heaps of gifts to lend and make you fall in love with.

Being a chai addict isn’t easy, trust me when I say this because that’s the ugly habit I’ve developed over the years. When you have acne prone skin, it one gets worse and I had to visit a dermatologist to understand the factors that would contribute to the rise of breakouts. The first question she threw at me was, “Do you drink cow’s milk?” I answered with a yes, only to realise that’s where the problem lies for your skin. Because, the hormones in milk can easily clog up your pores and lead to inflammation when you drink it often. Here’s where I made a switch with that of plant-based cashew milk that’s doing a better job for my skin. It’s packed with vitamins, antioxidants, iron and zinc when consumed directly or applied topically on your skin and hair offers a bevy of benefits.

The milk can be derived by blending cashew seeds that are separated from the vivid-hued cashew apples. Cashew milk holds a good rap for it helps in boosting collagen, enhancing suppleness, adding lustre to dull hair, softening dry hair, promoting thick hair, and delaying premature greying. Try these DIY masks that will give your skin and hair a truck-loads of attention.

For ageing skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cashew milk

1 tbsp mashed avocado

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Use cashews to extract the milk from the mixer. Ensure to not over dilute the milk with water. Combine all the ingredients to make a thick paste and smear it all over your face and neck. Post 20 minutes take it off with water.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oats flour

1 tbsp cashew milk

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1/4 tbsp turmeric

Procedure:

Whip them up to make a paste and dab it on your skin. Keep it on for 20 minutes and cleanse it off with tepid water.

For glossy hair

Ingredients:

3 tbsp amla powder

2 tbsp cashew milk

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

Make the hair mask with the above-listed ingredients. Apply it to your hair and tie it up into a bun and wait for 30 minutes before you remove it using cold water. Ensure there is no residue clutched onto your hair by cleansing it with a harsh chemical-free shampoo.

Have you used cashew-infused skin and hair masks? Let us know in the comments below.

