Castor Oil DIY remedies: Unlock the magical secret to healthy, nourished and damage free hair

From curbing hair fall to bidding a well-deserved goodbye to hair damage, let castor oil play a natural and safe bet for your hair.

Healthy hair needn’t be a dream alone when you know it is attainable with time-tested ingredients and products. Hair that belongs to the dry club needs a hefty soak of nourishment and this doesn’t apply to the hair alone disregarding your scalp. All that you use to power up your hair depends on the attention you give to your scalp as well. When you promise to care for your scalp, you know you’re nixing hair ailments like hair loss, and dandruff. Here’s one such oil though slimy, that will provide you fail-safe ailments when used religiously.

Often I receive compliments for my thick eyebrows with a question that follows, “Have you used castor oil to grow your eyebrows?” Although the answer isn’t a yes, castor oil is coveted for ages as a natural game-changer that can improve the health of your hair. This oil is extracted from the seeds (castor seeds) of the Ricinus communis plant that is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins, and ricinoleic acid - a vital source of fatty acid that helps amp up nourishment. Consider this oil your RSVP to healthy locks that help enhance hair growth, fight hair damage, tame frizz and prevent dryness. Take a note of the below DIY remedies to help deal with a host of hair problems that the monsoon will bring along. Note: Always dilute the oil before usage with carrier oils and try a patch test.

For dandruff

1. Blend castor oil, 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, and 2 drops of tea tree essential oil.

2. Apply this mixture onto your scalp and massage for 5 minutes.

3. Leave it on for 1 hour and shampoo well.

For hair growth

1.Take 2 tbsp coconut oil, 1 tbsp castor oil, and 1 tbsp onion juice.

2.Apply the elixir onto your scalp.

3.Wash it after 1 hour with a gentle shampoo.

For nourishment

1. Scoop out 1 avocado and mash it, 1 tsp castor oil, and 1 tbsp aloe vera gel.

2. Combine all the ingredients to make a hydrating hair mask.

3. Keep it on for 1 hour and cleanse it with a gentle shampoo.

