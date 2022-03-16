Castor oil for hair & skin: 8 Organic castor oils for healthy hair & skin

What is castor oil?

Castor oil is a thick, odourless oil made from the seeds of the castor plant. These seeds, which are known as castor beans, contain a toxic enzyme called ricin. However, the heating process that castor oil undergoes during production deactivates the ricin, allowing the oil to be used safely. Castor oil has a number of medicinal, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. One can also use castor oil for hair growth and skin care.

Castor oil benefits for hair:

Castor oil has been claimed to have a slew of benefits including strengthening strands, promoting hair growth, and nourishing dry scalp. And while the oil itself likely can't make the hair grow, it's loved for its ability to create a healthier environment on the scalp that makes for way better hair growth.

Castor oil benefits for skin:

Castor oil contains antioxidants that fight free radicals in your body. Free radicals are responsible for accelerating the ageing process, making wrinkles appear sooner. Castor oil also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which prevents acne and puffiness. It also moisturises the skin and soothes sunburn.

Organic castor oils:

1. Rey Naturals Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Castor oil has the ability to control hair fall, strengthen thin hair, and promote hair growth. It replenishes the scalp's natural oils and revitalises the hair. The antioxidants in this castor oil supports natural keratin, making the hair stronger and smoother. The high concentration of vitamin E in castor oil helps to repair split ends. Applying castor oil regularly will promote hair growth. It also moisturises the skin and keeps it hydrated. The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of castor oil protect the skin from free radical damages and prevent acne and pimple causing bacteria. The anti-aging properties of castor oil firm the skin.

Price: Rs.171

Buy Now

2. WishCare Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Produced with the highest quality standards using real castor seed, this castor oil is sourced directly from artisanal farmers in India. This castor oil is produced from Hexane-Free extraction which gives it dark golden colour. It is made from the best castor seeds from Kerala that are picked and extracted by cold press to preserve the botanical actives to retain highest quality grade. It removes dirt, grime, make-up, dry skin, and helps to fight acne and reduce acne scars. It also acts as a body moisturiser and helps reduce dark circles and eye bags, fades stretch marks, and helps with minor skin infections.

Price: Rs.171

Buy Now

3. UrbanBotanics Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Rich in vitamins and fatty-acids, this castor oil helps in promoting better hair growth and helps nourish and hydrate the skin. Made using chemical-free substances, this castor oil is perfect for all skin and hair types. It can also be used on your eyebrows to enhance density and on your lashes to attain those long, luscious lashes.

Price: Rs.189

Buy Now

4. Mamaearth 100% Pure Castor Oil

This castor oil hydrates and moisturises the skin while giving a healthy glow. It also helps in soothing irritated skin. Due to its high content of antioxidants, castor oil helps in achieving younger and even-toned skin. Rich in essential fatty acids, castor oil aids nourishment to hair from root to tip. It enriches the scalp and helps in increasing blood circulation while giving healthy and shiny hair. It moisturises the scalp, eases dandruff and makes hair smooth and shiny when applied regularly.

Price: Rs.253

Buy Now

5. Himalayan Organics Cold Pressed Castor Oil

This castor oil for hair and skin helps lock moisture by preventing water loss through the outer layer of the skin. It is rich in ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that has been shown to help reduce pain and inflammation caused due to acne and breakouts. It has great moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties that makes it an excellent option to keep your hair soft and hydrated. It also helps relieve dandruff and other hair problems.

Price: Rs.297

Buy Now

6. WOW Skin Science 100% Pure Castor Oil

Get ready for your skin and face to instantly fall in love with your new blemish free and healthy looking supple skin with this castor oil. Enjoy having young healthy gorgeous thicker hair once again. Even your curly hair will feel softer than it has ever been. This oil is made with the best castor seeds hand-picked and extracted by cold press to preserve the botanical actives and triple refined for the quality grade.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

7. Good Vibes 100% Pure Castor Cold Pressed Oil

Rich in essential fatty acids, it retains moisture by preventing water loss through the outer layer of the skin. Packed with replenishing omega-6 fatty acids, repairing amino acids, and vitamin E, castor oil may help keep the hair strong and healthy, delaying the arrival of split ends. It reduces skin inflammation and relieves pain. In addition, it may help relieve dry, irritated skin thanks to its moisturising properties.

Price: Rs.141

Buy Now

8. Soulflower Castor Oil

Known for its premium conditioning effects, castor oil for hair promotes growth, prevents split ends, dandruff and dry scalp effects, treating you to the strongest, smoother, shiniest hair. As a natural skin moisturiser, castor oil for skin will hydrate and replenish your face and body. Prevent chipping and offer nails a healthy lustre, applying just a few drops of fast-penetrating castor oil before going to bed.

Price: Rs.263

Buy Now

Castor oil for hair and skin has multiple benefits and when used regularly, it will give you the best results in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Best face wash for oily skin: Treat your acne & pimples effortlessly with these face washes