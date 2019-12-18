Castor Oil: THESE benefits of castor oil are good to promote hair growth

Castor oil works as the natural conditioner for our hair as it provides the ultimate protection and care to the hair.

Castor oil has been that age-old remedy, which has helped in protecting numerous problems. It not only helps in curing skin problems and healing acne but also helps in curing many digestion and liver problems. But apart from that, castor oil has a deep connection with hair growth. To promote hair growth, castor oil has been in use for ages. We know that due to pollution, dirt, and dust, our hair gets damaged. This makes the hair follicles lose and hair starts to fall out easily. So, that is when we need to apply castor oil. The oil helps to clear the follicles and regain hair growth. Regular usage of the oil will help to keep the hair in good condition and prevent it from any damage.

Castor oil can also be mixed with other oils and hair masks to give some extra care to your hair. So, here are the benefits of this oil for hair, which you have to know before you opt for something else for your hair care routine.

Here are 5 benefits and uses of castor oil below:

1. Hydrates and moisturises hair strands

It keeps the hair moisturised and nourished along with sealing the natural oils to your hair strands. Castor oil is rich in amino acid and ricinoleic acid, which are good for the hair. The oil is also rich in Omega 6 and Omega 9 fatty acids that lock the moisture in the hair.

2. It comes with antifungal and antibacterial properties

It prevents the growth of several bacterial and fungal infections that may affect scalp health. So, using castor oil is one of the easiest ways to keep the hair free of infection.

3. Provides shine to the hair

Castor oil rich in vitamin E and fatty acids provides necessary nutrients to the hair making it shinier and healthier. Vitamin E protects the hair from the free radicals in the environment. Castor oil also helps with protein synthesis, which controls the normal growth of the hair.

4. Maintains pH level on the scalp

As the oil has a thick texture, so it can penetrate the scalp and maintain the pH level of it. This prevents hair from having dandruff and flaky skin, boosting blood circulation under the scalp.

5. It keeps the hair smooth and frizz-free

Castor oil works as a natural conditioner for your hair. It can make the hair smooth and frizz-free. The oil has oleic and linoleic acids in it, which can relax the hair strands.

ALSO READ: Skin Care Tips: THESE are the most common face washing mistake that you should AVOID

ALSO READ: Beauty Benefits of Betel: THESE benefits of paan leaves can do wonders to the skin

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More