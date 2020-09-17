  1. Home
Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad solves all your doubts on hairfall, acne, oily skin and more; WATCH

If you're looking for answers and solutions to deal with your skincare & haircare woes, Dr Jaishree Sharad is here to help you out. Watch the video
66966 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 03:34 pm
Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad solves all your doubts on hairfall, acne, oily skin and more; WATCHCelebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad solves all your doubts on hairfall, acne, oily skin and more; WATCH
Skincare and haircare woes like hairfall, acne and oily skin have always been a matter of stress especially when you’ve tried every trick in the book. Issues like hairfall and acne are not something that goes away easily especially when you get caught in the cycle of stressing over it. Just a few days ago, we asked most of you on @PinkvillaFashion to send in all your issues and requests. Most of the questions that came in had a pattern of hairfall, acne, dealing with oily skin, pigmentation & more. 

So, we reached out to Dr Jaishree Sharad who is a well-known celebrity dermatologist. I mean, who better to ask than an expert herself? Instead of giving you a lot to research about, we got in touch with her to give solutions to most of your problems. Adding to it, she also discusses issues like hyperpigmentation, acne caused by wearing masks, oily skin, acne in men, foods to avoid and much more.

You can see the video here: 

We are hoping these tips and tricks help you solve most of your issues. If you have any more problems you’d like us to discuss with the experts, do feel free to let us know in the comments section below. 

