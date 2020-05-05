A celebrity hairstylist FINALLY busts all the myths about hair care

In our latest session of live with Pinkvilla Fashion we sat hairstylist Hiral Bhatia down and got her to bust all kinds of hair myths we’ve heard through time.

For ages now we’ve been subjected to unsolicited advice about hair care and hair growth from the aunties, mummies and Dadis of the world. Don’t wash your hair in the evening, brush your hair 100 times, don’t pluck your grey hair. We heard so much of this that we just decided to get hairstylist Hiral Bhatia to talk to us in our latest live session and debunk these myths. Here’s what she had to say!

Myth: Plucking out one grey hair will make two grow out in its place.

Absolutely NOT! Just imagine some chemical imbalance that will make your scalp avenge you for plucking out your grey hair out of spite. Hair follicles cannot suddenly decide to grow 2 strands instead of 1. This is a myth.

Myth: Must brush your hair 100 times

There is a little truth to it. Honestly, the hair that’s grown out of the follicles is dead technically. All the growth happens through the scalp. So, if you have a lot of hair fall instead of brushing your hair through from root to tip, you should just make it a habit to massage your scalp whenever you are sitting idle.

Myth: You can stop hair from greying

Preventive measures can be taken against premature greying. But you can’t really undo what’s already been done. If your hair is growing out grey, it’s done. It is already grey. You can’t undo that.

Myth: You can regrow hair in a bald spot

Again, if your follicles have stopped producing hair, there isn’t a way where you can regrow hair. Again it is something that is done and dusted. Preventive measures can be taken to avoid balding. Balding is a process, it begins with thinning and at that stage, you can do some treatments and make some lifestyle changes to avoid speeding up the process but that’s about it.

So what we basically learnt through this is that hair care begins on the inside. All your hair problems need to be solved through some lifestyle and dietary changes. Products and treatments improve the quality of the hair you already have. But ailments? That’s an inside job.

