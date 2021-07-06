Celebs have given a thumbs up to beaded necklaces and we’re totally eyeing them big time

Alluring accessory moments await.

If you’ve been a loyal fan of diamonds and gold chains, move towards a playful side this time around to add cheer on gloomy days. Multi-coloured beads and pearls are having a big moment now as celebs are celebrating its vibrancy through face mask chains, sunglasses, phone accessories, finger rings, and necklaces. Take a look at Ananya Panday’s, ’s, and Janhvi Kapoor’s phone covers. Don't we all need to perk up or accessory shelves from time to time? Just like you’re excited to hop onto fashion trends, these accessories are worth your attention. Bottega Veneta has given it a comeback too!

Beaded necklaces might remind you of your childhood days wherein you loved stocking up on jewellery sets so you could weave your own and pose for a picture with your designs. But, boy, did they manage to keep you hooked for hours as you had a good time putting the many hues together? With all the past days we’ve sat busy at home, did we fail to take a break and unwind? I guess we could all do with a little help from this edit and try our hand at making these necklaces or start rummaging through the internet to find these pretty little details. Scroll ahead to see the celebs who’ve shared their likes for beaded necklaces.

Making pool time fun but not without a bijoux that compliments the bikini. Dua Lipa, the Love Again singer, donned a vivid necklace that radiated a playful vibe. It was curated with pearls and tiny charms like a rainbow and more.

While going big with your outfit feels like a norm, so should your necklace be. Keep it classy and pretty like the American model, Bella Hadid. She opted for a pearl beaded necklace to blend it right with her day’s ensemble. The exquisite piece was lashed with white alone and was held together with a butterfly pendant placed at the center.

How to Holiday in style? The right jewellery can do the magic for you. There’s no trick here! The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor posed with her braided hair, strappy printed top, and a pearl chain with a single golden-hued pendant.

Do you won beaded necklaces or accessories? Let us know in the comments below.

