Charcoal face wash for men under Rs 899 from Amazon

Activated charcoal has super strong absorbing and purifying properties which makes it an excellent skincare ingredient. It can remove the impurities from the skin by helping less sebum production. It works like a magnet by absorbing toxins and bacteria. Charcoal is a gentle exfoliator and helps minimise pore size. Since men’s skin has larger pores and coarse texture, charcoal-infused face washes are recommended for them.

Here are 7 charcoal face washes for men:

1. Incredible Man Charcoal Face Wash

Charcoal and honey play an important role in cleaning the skin and removing unwanted oils. Combined with other skin-loving ingredients, this charcoal face wash brings radiance to your complexion and will help your skin reduce dirt, excess oil, dead skin cells and also act as a natural skin protectant.

Price: Rs 830

2. Beardo Charcoal Face Wash

Activated Charcoal is known to unclog pores, leaving behind soft, supple and clean skin. This face wash for men is known to detoxify skin and purify it without being harsh on the skin. It is specially formulated to be effective on men's tough skin.

Price: Rs 235

3. Activated Charcoal Face Wash for Men

This face wash from The Man’s Company helps to remove dead skin cells which tend to accumulate over time causing your face to look very dull. Charcoal being an excellent absorbent keeps excess oil from the skin at bay and also takes away dirt and harmful bacteria. So if you are looking for refreshing face washes, here’s the one!

Price: Rs 244

4. Pond's Men Charcoal Face Wash

Men’s skin is comparatively harsh and tougher. Therefore face washes for men need ingredients that suit their skin and their large pores which accumulate dirt. This facial cleanser with charcoal acts as a magnet to pollutants and dirt and clears out impurities from pores helping you win a crystal clear fresh face.

Price: Rs 176

5. Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Face Wash

Here’s an anti-acne charcoal-infused face wash that removes dirt, pollution and dust from the skin’s surface for a natural glow. Activated bamboo charcoal can work wonders for your complexion and consequently, up to your confidence.

Price: Rs 199

6. Gentle Beast Charcoal Face Wash

This face wash for men and women removes tanning and protects skin against environmental pollutants. Enriched with 5 natural ingredients like aloe vera, neem, cucumber, green tea and charcoal, thoroughly cleanses the skin pores and cleanses all the impurities.

Price: Rs 251

7. The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Wash

Formulated with bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills, kaolin clay and Community Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, it cleanses away dirt and impurities and helps unclog pores. This foaming face wash has a silky-soft clay texture that is gentle enough for all skin types.

Price: Rs 1195

