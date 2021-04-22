Charcoal mask? Think again- this roasted turmeric facemask is catching everyone’s eye

Turmeric is a well-known beauty treatment. But what about roasted turmeric?

Indians are no strangers to the magic that is turmeric. Not only is it a staple in our pantries, but it is also a time-tested, golden ingredient in our skincare. We all have our versions of a turmeric face mask, but one thing they all have in common is that, well, they are yellow in color! Would you believe it if we told you that this almost charcoal mask look-alike is also a turmeric face mask but with a slight twist to it?

The hack, shared by TikToker Shivy Raj, suggests you roast turmeric powder until it turns black and then mix it with honey before applying it to your face. She advises using it two to three times a week for even and smooth skin. Shivy’s now-viral video has comments from many curious folks as well as from some who swear by it. They suggest that the benefit of roasting the turmeric is that it prevents it from staining your skin.

Turmeric is famous for its healing and anti-inflammatory policies. It is known to reduce scars, dark spots and even help with acne, all while giving you glowing skin. An Ayurveda favorite, not only does it help with cosmetic issues but its medicinal properties make it the star of the show. Honey, on the other hand, helps nourish and moisturize skin, as well as fade spots. Combining the two can help you attain healthy, nourished, glowing skin.

Would you try this face mask? Let us know in the comments below!

For more such fun videos and updates, follow @pinkvillaUSA

Credits :Shivy Raj

Share your comment ×