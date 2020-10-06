Chitrangada Singh spills the beans on her skincare and haircare secrets; WATCH

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Chitrangada Singh spills the beans on her beauty secrets and everything she’s learned in the industry over the years. Check it out

Bollywood actresses have always been known for their glamorous looks. All thanks to hair and makeup artists, who are around our divas most days of the week, it is still imperative for them to take care of their skin and hair. While makeup does make them look glamorous, they have to constantly take care of their skin and hair in a vow to keep them healthy.

In a fun conversation with Pinkvilla, Chitrangada Singh agrees by this fact and spills the beans about every beauty tip she has learned the hard way. She recalls a time when makeup products ended up breaking out her skin and all the ways she overcame it. She also believes in old-age home remedies and goes back to the times when an ‘oil champi’ was her go-to for healthy hair. Adding to it, she also swears by this home remedy that literally involved just two products but gave her a clean scalp and luscious hair for days!

She also talks about her favourite makeup products, what she eats to keep the glow intact and much more!

While the fun conversation has been quite informative, we cannot wait to try out Chitrangada’s home remedy over the weekend. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

