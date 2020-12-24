Chocolate is all you need to look your glowing best this Christmas; Check out these easy face pack recipes

Keep your Christmas spirits high with these DIY chocolate face masks for glowing skin. Check out two easy recipes that you can make at the comfort of your home.

With a cold nip in the air and loads of sparkling lights in your tree, the last festival of the year is here. Christmas spirit is always high and just like every year, this year should be no different. No matter how much we like to state that it, 2020 has been different and there's no denying that! However, this does not mean we cannot look our best selves and feel like the festive spirit in all its glory.

Now, coming to the point in hand, we know how self-care has been an important part of our lives in the last few months and so should it be even in the last few days. We can all look our best for Christmas dinner (you know how important that is for the family) and what better way to do that than using the best of ingredients from the kitchen?

You cannot have the festive spirit on without a touch of chocolate (yes, even in your face mask recipe). Surprised? Dark chocolate is filled with antioxidants that benefit the skin and just like it helps in reducing the stress levels when consumed, it also helps in reducing the signs of stress like wrinkles and tanking collagen production.

Here's how you can DIY chocolate face pack:

While making your hot chocolate this Christmas, just whip up a easy face mask using the ingredients.

You will need:

1 teaspoon of cocoa powder (unsweetened)

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

How to:

1.Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. You can add more honey if you think the mask is too powdery.

3. Apply it thoroughly on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse with lukewarm water and complete the routine with your favourite moisturiser.

Here's how to DIY a chocolate clay mask:

These face masks are not just a great addition to your skincare routine during Christmas but can also be used all year round.

All you need:

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of multani mitti aka Fuller's Earth

2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

How to:

1.Start by mixing all the dry ingredients and wet ingredients in separate bowls.

2. Now slowly start adding the dry ingredients in the wet bowl and make sure to mix them thoroughly to avoid clumps.

3. Once you get a smooth paste, apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water and there's the festive glow you were looking for!

