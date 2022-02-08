Chocolate Day 2022: 8 Chocolate infused skincare products that you can gift your wife

The third day of Valentine's week i.e. February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day. The day which is all about exchanging chocolates and sweet treats with your loved ones comes after Rose and Propose Day. But if you want to be a little different or if your wife is not fond of chocolates and sweets then you can gift her these chocolate-infused skincare products.

Apart from its awesome taste, chocolate helps reduce dark spots and pigmentation and keeps skin glowing and healthy. It also works to bring back skin moisture and keeps it locked in, improves collagen content, and boosts circulation, all of which help delay the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So, we’re sure your wife will appreciate these products more than actual chocolate.

1. The Beauty Co. Chocolate Coffee Face Wash

This face wash is specially formulated to deep cleanse the facial skin by washing the grime, and toxins off the skin’s surface. It prevents sudden acne and pimple breakouts, protects the skin from tanning, and boosts the tone and texture for a healthy, revitalised look. It also contains coffee that possesses anti-aging properties, and cures common skin concerns like acne and pimples.

Price: Rs.259

2. Mamaearth CoCo Face Pack

This mask revives dull and tired-looking skin by removing dead skin cells and excess oil without disturbing the skin’s natural lipid and moisture barrier. The antioxidant essence of cocoa and coffee penetrates the skin to reverse the effects of sun damage. It also has exfoliating properties that soak up excess oil. Coffee plumps up the skin, tightens pores and reduces the appearance of cellulite. Cocoa increases blood circulation leading to collagen production and reduction of fine lines.

Price: Rs.499

3. Everyuth Naturals Chocolate & Cherry Scrub

This pure and light tan removal face and body scrub brings together an effective combination of brightening and vitamin rich cherry and luxurious detoxifying chocolate. It gently scrubs away the tanned skin cells and makes the skin feel smooth and look brighter.

Price: Rs.100

4. mCaffeine Choco Body Lotion

This lotion is a soothing moisturiser that replenishes dry skin and makes it soft. With pure cocoa butter at the heart, this lotion delivers intense moisturisation. It also tones the skin and gives longer periods of hydration without stickiness. It is perfect for daily moisturisation and the mood-lifting chocolaty aroma is an add-on. It heals dry, sensitive skin and also rids the skin from dry patches. Not only this, but cocoa butter soothes skin dryness and roughness as well. It's light and gets absorbed easily.

Price: Rs.315

5. Inatur Chocolate Cremé

Infused with the goodness of cocoa bean powder, honey and sugar, this cream helps to remove blemishes, brings firmness to skin, gets easily absorbed and stays longer. It prevents premature ageing and helps to maintain a youthful look, raw sugar extracts help in cellular regeneration and polishes skin, honey extracts deeply moisturises, maintains skin elasticity and nourishes, and chamomile oil eases skin rashes and also helps prevent acne.

Price: Rs.252

6. Alanna Chocolate Lip Scrub

This lip scrub is enriched with pure roasted ghana cocoa which is highly rich in omega 3, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. It exfoliates dead and dry skin, and is deeply hydrating and nourishing. The scrub regenerates, rejuvenates and brightens the lips, making them soft, supple and plump.

Price: Rs.249

7. Khadi Natural Chocolate Lip Balm

This chocolate lip balm is enriched with beeswax and shea butter that is highly beneficial in nourishing the lips and retaining the moisture. This rich lip moisturiser is also made from raw cocoa butter. The deliciously scented and sensuous lip balm leaves chapped lips feeling soft and hydrated.

Price: Rs.198

8. Solimo Body Butter - Chocolate

This body butter provides hydration and nourishment, giving your wife satin-smooth skin after every use. The nourishing oils help in improving skin elasticity, keeping the skin soft and supple. The de-stressing aroma of cocoa butter will help her relax and leave the skin feeling rejuvenated.

Price: Rs.217

